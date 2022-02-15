Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove, Greenacres, Cope, Rusheon post victories

Elm Grove, Greenacres, Cope and Rusheon posted district victories Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Benton 39-29 at Benton, Greenacres topped Haughton at Haughton and Cope defeated Rusheon at Rusheon.

Elm Grove (7-0) leads the district by two games with three to play. Benton (5-2) and Cope (5-2) are tied for second.

In seventh-grade games, Elm Grove downed Benton 39-24, Greenacres dropped Haughton 38-15 and Rusheon got past Cope 26-22.

Greenacres (7-0) leads the district by two games with three to play. Elm Grove (5-2) is second and Rusheon third (4-3).

At Haughton, Jaden Davis poured in 14 points to lead the victorious Greenacres eighth-grade team.

Drayden Dawson added 10 and Brandon Craig eight.

Ethan Johnson had four points and five rebounds for Haughton. Josh Smith added four.

David Allen and Jamariea Gardner led the Mustangs eighth-grade team with 10 and eight points, respectively. Every other player also contributed to the scoring.

Jayden Musgrove and Brian Josey paced Haughton with six points each.

At Rusheon, Jusdan Gladney, Andrew Sharp and Kevin White scored 10 points apiece to lead the Cope eighth-grade team. Nine other Cougars also scored.

Austin Smith and Bo Carter were cited for their defensive efforts.

J. Simmons hit three 3-pointers and led the victorious Rusheon seventh-grade team with 12 points.

T. Williams added nine, including a 3-pointer.

Jerry Davenport led a balanced Cope squad with six points. Chase Williams, Bennett Morgan and Daylen Carmouche all had four.

Tyson Farrell was cited for his consistent all-around play. Davenport also had a big game rebounding.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received. (Elm Grove’s scorekeeper was out.).