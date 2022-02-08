Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove, Greenacres finish first half of district play undefeated

Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove, Greenacres finish first half of district...

The Elm Grove Eagles and Greenacres Mustangs completed the first half of Bossier Parish district play undefeated Monday.

Elm Grove improved to 5-0 in the eighth-grade district with a victory over Rusheon at Rusheon. The Eagles lead Benton (4-1), which defeated Haughton 48-22 at Haughton, by one game.

Greenacres got a scare from Cope before pulling out a hard-fought 21-19 victory at Cope to improve to 5-0. The Mustangs lead Elm Grove, which edged Rusheon in a 34-33 thriller, by one game.

In the other eighth-grade game, Cope downed Greenacres 44-36 to improve to 3-2.

In the other seventh-grade game, Haughton defeated Benton 40-18.

At Rusheon, Antonio Gladney and Kaleb Williams scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team.

Caleb Evans added nine and Chance Snell eight. Joseph Calhoun and JP McGovern combined for seven. Lamarcus Harris and Demarkus Evans combined for four.

Jayden Spencer led the Elm Grove seventh-grade team to the close victory with 14 points,

Gary Burney chipped in six points. Greg Rone had a big block late in the game and five points,

Tristan Sedberry sealed the victory with a steal with 0.9 seconds left. He also scored four. Hunter Cheatham had three big points.

At Cope, Drayden Dawson scored 12 points for the victorious Greenacres seventh-grade team.

Davis added five.

Chase Williams paced Cope with eight points. He was 5-of-5 from the free throw line and hit a 3-pointer.

Bennett Morgan and Markell Moore scored four each. Tyson Farrell had three.

Kenny Darby led the Greenacres eighth-grade team with 17 points. Jeremiah Epps added six and Jeremiah McElveen five.

At Haughton, Cason Herndon paced the victorious Benton eighth-grade team with 11 points.

Kamryn Smith and Sam Gilmore scored eight each. Greg Chambers and Idrick Ferguson had seven apiece. Gunner Blackman, Jordan Johnson, Maddox Martinez, and Owen Paterson combined for seven.

Trey Kittrell led Haughton with six points and eight rebounds. Jayden Musgrove scored six.

Josh Smith led the Bucs seventh-grade squad to the victory with 11 points. Ethan Johnson added eight and Cam Davis five.

Malachi Zigalar paced Benton with eight points.

Wesley Hollowell chipped in six. Antuan Robinson and Ethan Washington combined for four.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.