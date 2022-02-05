Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove, Greenacres setting pace as district races near halfway point

Bossier Parish middle schools conclude the first half of district play Monday.

Cope leads the eighth-grade district at 4-0. Benton is second at 3-1. Cope and Greenacres are tied for third at 2-2.

Greenacres leads the seventh-grade district at 4-0. Elm Grove is second at 3-1. Cope and Rusheon are tied for third at 2-2.

In Thursday’s eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Cope 48-27 at Elm Grove, Haughton downed Rusheon at Haughton and Benton edged Greenacres 27-25 at Greenacres.

In seventh-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Cope, Rusheon edged Haughton 32-29 and Greenacres defeated Benton.

At Elm Grove, Antonio Gladney poured in 23 points to lead the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team.

Caleb Evans added 15. Kaleb Williams, Joseph Calhoun and JP McGovern combined for 10.

Tristan Sedberry and Jayden Spencer led the Eagles seventh-grade squad with 11 and nine points, respectively.

Gary Burney, Greg Rone and Joshua Papion combined for six.

At Haughton, Cameron James and Jayden Musgrove scored nine and seven points, respectively, to lead the victorious Bucs eighth-grade team.

Mason Stevens had a team-high 11 rebounds. Josh Coleman contributed defensively with seven steals.

Ethan Johnson led the Haughton seventh-grade team with 14 points and five rebounds.

Kavonte Autry added seven points and Seth Jorstad had five.

In Monday’s eighth- and seventh-grade games, Greenacres visits Cope, Haughton hosts Benton and Elm Grove is at Rusheon.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.