Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove, Haughton notch eighth-grade victories

The Elm Grove Eagles and Haughton Buccaneers won eighth-grade boys basketball district games Thursday.

Elm Grove edged Benton 43-42 in overtime at Elm Grove. Haughton defeated Greenacres 31-22 at Haughton.

At Elm Grove, the Eagles led 20-13 at the half. The Tigers rallied in the second and the game went into overtime tied at 37.

Savion Bell scored four of Elm Grove’s six points in overtime and led the Eagles with 14 points. He also had 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

Jacob Gaskins added 10 points. Jamelvion Lewis had nine points and four steals.

At Greenacres, Andrew Markray had a strong all-around game with nine points, 10 steals and six rebounds.

Marlon Montgomery scored nine points.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received. Several games have been postponed this season because of COVID-19 issues.