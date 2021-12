The Elm Grove Eagles rallied past Keithville with a strong second half 34-29 Wednesday at Keithville.

Caleb Evans led the Eagles, who trailed 12-9 at the half, with 17 points.

Antonio Gladney added six and Kaleb Williams five. Cole Snell, JP McGovern and Demarkus Evans also scored,

Elm Grove has a home game Thursday against Webster Junior High.