Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove, Rusheon clinch shares of district titles

The Elm Grove Eagles and Rusheon Rams clinched shares of their respective district championships Tuesday.

Elm Grove defeated Haughton 40-29 in an eighth-grade game at Elm Grove.

The Eagles improved to 8-1 and have a one-game lead over Greenacres (7-2) with one to play. Cope (6-3) is in third.

In other eighth-grade games, Greenacres defeated Rusheon 36-29 at Rusheon and Cope defeated Benton at Benton.

Rusheon defeated Greenacres 42-26 in a seventh-grade game.

The Rams (7-2) lead Cope (6-3) and Haughton (6-3) by one game.

In the other seventh-grade games, Benton downed Cope 33-27 and Haughton defeated Elm Grove 45-38.

In seventh- and eighth-grade season finales Thursday, Benton visits Greenacres, Elm Grove hosts Cope and Rusheon is at Haughton.

(Note: The following report is based on information provided by coaches.)

At Elm Grove, Greg Rone and Lemichael Smith led the victorious Eagles eighth-grade team with 12 points each.

Rone also had four steals, two rebounds and two assists. Smith also had three steals, two rebounds and four assists.

Also contributing were Jayden Spencer (five points, two rebounds, three steals, three assists), Tristan Sedberry (five points, two rebounds, two steals), Gary Burney (four points, four rebounds, three steals, one assist), Trevor Henderson (two points, two rebounds, one assist), Roderick Johnson (two points, two rebounds) and Thomas Staton (one point, two rebounds).

Nate Carver led Haughton with 10 points. Ethan Johnson added seven.

Caden Allen had seven rebounds.

Nick Shelton poured in 27 points to lead Haughton to the seventh-grade victory.

Maddux Williams and Jason Raley scored six points each.

Raley also had nine rebounds. Henry Pyle had five assists.

Elm Grove’s Dallas Loche scored 18 points and had five rebounds and three steals.

Christian Thomas had 11 points and four rebounds.

Also contributing were Bubba Grigsby (four points, three rebounds, one steal), Ashton Jackson (three points, two steals) and Landon Lard (two points).

At Rusheon, Arayvis Davenport led the victorious Rams seventh-grade team with 17 points.

Jason Mitchell chipped in 13.

Quinton Hodge led the Rusheon eighth-grade team with 13 points.

Ty’Coreion Williams added nine. David Ortega scored five.

At Benton, Chase Williams scored all 20 of his points in the first three quarters and had an outstanding game defensively in Cope’s eighth-grade victory.

Russell Barrett added five. Preston Hughes and Chase Hardin scored four each. Hardin and Jerry Davenport controlled the boards on both ends.

Also scoring were Victor Stafford, Adan Morales, Jalen Brown and Davenport.

Wesley Hollowell and John Thomas Young scored four each for Benton. Hollowell also had two rebounds and one assist.

Also contributing were Malachi Ziegler (five rebounds, one point), Lucas Cox (four rebounds), Bernard Malone (three rebounds, one point), Ben Fugate (two rebounds) and Ethan Washington (one rebound).

Chance Linnear knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in Benton’s seventh-grade victory. He was 4-of-5 from the free throw line and had three steals.

Sawyer Shane had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three steals and one assist.

Vincent Reilly had 11 rebounds, five steals and one assist. Braylyn Ford had six points, five rebounds and one assist.

Colt Herndon had three assists.

Dontrel Davis came off the bench and led Cope with 12 points.

Chris Hart added six points, Peyton Hughes five and Andrew Sawrie four.