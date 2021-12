Elm Grove swept Webster Junior High in seventh- and eighth-grade games Thursday.

The seventh-grade team won 32-19 and the eighth-grade team won 43-39.

Jayden Spencer led the Eagles seventh-grade squad with 14 points. Kameron Darnell added eight and Gregory Rone five.

Tristin Sedberry and Thomas Staton also scored.

Antonio Gladney and Caleb Evans led the Eagles eighth-grade team with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Caleb Snell chipped in seven and Kaleb Williams had six. JP McGovern also scored.