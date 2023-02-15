Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove takes eighth-grade district lead; Haughton, Rusheon, Benton, Cope post victories

The Elm Grove Eagles took the eighth-grade district lead with a 39-26 victory over Greenacres Monday at Elm Grove.

In the other eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Haughton 34-28 at Haughton at Haughton and Benton downed Rusheon 33-24 at Rusheon.

Elm Grove improved to 6-1, and Greenacres fell to 5-2.

In seventh-grade games, Haughton defeated Cope 31-26, Rusheon topped Benton 38-31 and Elm Grove edged Greenacres 40-36 in overtime,

The loss was the first for Cope. The Cougars dropped to 6-1 but still lead Rusheon by one game.

(Note: The following report is based on information provided by coaches.)

At Elm Grove, Jayden Spencer led the victorious Eagles eighth-grade team with 13 points. He also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Lemichael Smith scored eight points and had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Gary Burney had six points and one rebound.

Roderick Johnson (four points, two rebounds), Trevor Henderson (three points, one steal), Greg Rone (three points, three steals, two rebounds) and Tristan Sedberry (two points, two assists, two steals) also contributed to the victory.

The seventh-grade game went into overtime tied at 34.

Elm Grove’s Dallas Loche had a big game. He scored 22 points and had seven rebounds, five steals, two blocks and two assists.

Ashton Jackson scored eight points and had four steals and two assists.

Kingston Meza (four points, five rebounds) and Cameron Thomas (four points, four rebounds and one assist) also contributed to the victory.

At Rusheon, Benton’s Malachi Ziegler had a double-double in the Tigers’ eighth-grade victory with 17 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three steals.

Wesley Hollowell scored 12 points and had four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Ethan Washington (two points, one rebound), Lucas Cox (two rebounds, one assist), Jack Richardson (two rebounds) and John Thimas Young (two points, four rebounds) also contributed to the win.

Quinton Hodge led Rusheon with 11 points. Aidan Ford added five.

Arayvis Davenport led Rusheon to the seventh-grade victory with 17 points.

Montravelle Lewis added 10.

Chance Linnear led the Benton with 10 points. He also had two rebounds and one assist.

Sawyer Shane had eight rebounds and seven points.

Vincent Rielly (six points, five rebounds, one assist), Braylyn Ford (six points, three rebounds, one assist), Colt Herndon (two points, three rebounds, one assist) and Abram Patterson (one rebound) also contributed.

At Haughton, Nick Shelton led the victorious Bucs seventh-grade team with 12 points. He also had five rebounds.

Maddux Williams had 11 points and six steals. Henry Pyle had six points and six rebounds.

Chris Hart and Peyton Hughes led Cope with 10 and nine points, respectively. Drake Huckaby added seven.

Chase Williams poured in 19 points to lead Cope to the eighth-grade victory.

Jerry Davenport added six. Russell Barrett, Chase Hardin and Tyson Farrell also scored.

Preston Hughes had five big rebounds in the second half. His defense was also a key to the victory.

Nate Carver led Haughton with 14 points and nine rebounds. Ethan Johnson had 10 points and five steals.