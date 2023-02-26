Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove wins eighth-grade district title; Haughton, Rusheon share seventh-grade championship

The Elm Grove Eagles are the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district champions. The Haughton Bucs and Rusheon Rams are the seventh-grade district co-champions.

The season concluded last Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Cope 34-22 at Elm Grove, Greenacres defeated Benton at Greenacres and Haughton got past Rusheon 28-22 at Haughton.

Elm Grove finished 9-1 in district, one game ahead of runner-up Greenacres. Cope finished third at 6-4.

In seventh-grade games, Haughton downed Rusheon 32-21, Elm Grove rallied past Cope 36-30 and Greenacres edged Benton 30-27.

Haughton and Rusheon both finished 7-3. Cope finished third, one game back.

(Note: The following report is based on information provided by coaches.)

At Elm Grove, Gary Burney led the victorious Eagles eighth-grade team with eight points. He also had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Jayden Spencer and Lemichael Smith scored six points each. Spencer also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Smith also had two rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Also contributing were Trevor Henderson (four points, three steals, two rebounds), Tristan Sedberry (four points, three steals, six rebounds), Roderick Johnson (four points, five rebounds) and Greg Rone (two points, five steals, four rebounds),

Chase Williams and Chase Hardin led Cope with four points each.

Also scoring were Carderius Butler, Victor Stafford, Jerrius Rhodes, Adam Morales, Preston Hughes and Jerry Davenport.

Elm Grove rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit in the seventh-grade game.

Dallas Loche led the Eagles with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Christian Thomas had six points and four rebounds.

Kaden Ashley, Ashton Jackson and Cameron Thomas all scored four. Ty Christaw had one. The Eagles finished 5-5.

Chris Hart paced Cope with 12 points. Andrew Sawrie chipped in seven.

Brian Taylor had eight rebounds and four points.

Also scoring were Peyton Hughes and Dontrell Davis.

At Haughton, Ethan Johnson poured in 18 points to lead the Bucs to the eighth-grade victory. He also had six steals.

Kyron Turner added six points.

Ty’Coreion Williams and Quinton Hodge led Rusheon with nine and seven points, respectively.

Jaylen James added five.

Nick Shelton tallied 18 points in Haughton’s seventh-grade victory.

Maddux Williams chipped in12. Jaxson Raley had 11 rebounds.

At Greenacres, Benton’s Bralyn Ford hit two 3-pointers and scored nine points in the seventh-grade game. Chance Linnear made one 3-pointer and also scored nine.

Sawyer Shane added four and Colt Herndon three.

Note: The Press-Tribune wishes to thank all the coaches who reported the information on their games this season.