Middle school boys basketball: Four schools earn victories Tuesday

Four schools came away with victories in eighth- and seventh-grade boys games Tuesday.

In eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Cope defeated Elm Grove 54-36 and Rusheon defeated Haughton 38-34.

In seventh-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Cope 36-22 and Haughton downed Rusheon 33-17.

At Elm Grove, the Cope eighth-grade team remained undefeated with the victory.

Elm Grove got 15 points from Jacob Gaskins, 11 from Savion Bell and 10 from Demarria Evans.

The Eagles seventh-grade team improved to 5-0.

Antonio Gladney led Elm Grove with 15 points. Kaleb Williams and Demarkus Evan scored seven and six, respectively.

Andrew Sharp led Cope with seven. Khrysten Charles added six and Drew Robinson five.

At Haughton, Cameron James tossed in 11 points to lead the victorious seventh-grade Bucs.

Decarlos Johns chipped in with seven points. Mason Stevens had five rebounds.

Devontay Moss had 10 points and six rebounds for the Haughton eighth-grade team.

Austin Walton had nine points and five steals.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received