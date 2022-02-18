Middle school boys basketball: Greenacres clinches 7th-grade district championship; Elm Grove clinches share of 8th-grade title

The Greenacres Mustangs clinched the seventh-grade district championship Thursday, and the Elm Grove Eagles clinched at lease a share of the eighth-grade title.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Haughton 51-39 at Haughton, Cope edged Benton 29-27 at Cope and Greenacres defeated Rusheon at Greenacres.

Elm Grove (8-0) leads Cope (6-2) by two games with two to play. Benton (5-3) is third and Greenacres (4-4) fourth.

In seventh-grade games, Greenacres defeated Rusheon 38-28, Haughton edged Elm Grove 24-23 and Cope defeated Benton 32-17.

Greenacres (8-0) leads Elm Grove by three games with two to play. Cope (4-4) and Rusheon (4-4) are tied for third.

At Greenacres, Brandon Craig and Drayden Dawson led the victorious Mustangs seventh-grade team with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Eli Washington chipped in seven.

Kenny Darby scored 14 to lead the Mustangs eighth-grade squad.

David Allen and Jeremiah McElveen had 10 each. Cole Lowe scored seven.

At Haughton, Caleb Evans poured in 22 points to lead the Elm Grove eighth-grade team to the victory.

Kaleb Williams added 12 and Demarkus Evans nine. Peyton Rayner and Antonio Gladney combined for five.

Trey Kittrell had a big game for Haughton with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Jayden Musgrove scored 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kavonte Autry led the the Bucs seventh-grade team to the hard-fought victory with 10 points and six rebounds.

Josh Smith had six points. Ethan Johnson had eight rebounds and four points.

Jayden Spencer and Hunter Cheatham led Elm Grove with seven and six points, respectively. Greg Rone chipped in four.

At Cope, Kevin White scored 16 points, including 10 in the second half, to lead the victorious Cougars eighth-grade team.

Austin Williams added nine points. Andrew Sharp hit a pair of big free throws in the fourth quarter.

Kamryn Smith hit two 3-pointers and led Benton with eight points. Beckett Moore sank one from long range and had five points.

Bennett Morgan led the Cope seventh-grade team to the victory with 12 points,

Jerry Davenport and Russell Barret scored four each. Omar Scott and Daylen Carmouche combined for six.

Malachi Zigalar and Ethan Washington paced Benton with seven and five points, respectively.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.