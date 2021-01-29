Middle school boys basketball: Greenacres, Haughton, Elm Grove, Cope notch victories

Greenacres, Haughton, Elm Grove and Cope all posted victories in Bossier Parish boys middle school district basketball action Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Greenacres edged Rusheon 31-30 at Greenacres and Haughton downed Elm Grove 60-35 at Haughton. The Cope-Benton game was canceled.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Benton 43-34 at Cope, Greenacres downed Rusheon 33-16 and Elm Grove defeated Haughton.

At Greenacres, Christian Moore and Javon Perry led the victorious Mustangs eighth-grade squad with 10 points each. Gregory Travis added six.

Kameron Davenport paced Rusheon with 14.

David Allen scored 11 points to lead the Mustangs seventh-grade squad to the victory.

Jeremiah Epps added six and Kamron Lancaster five.

At Haughton, Andrew Markray grabbed 16 rebounds and scored 12 points for the victorious Bucs eighth-grade team.

Austin Walton and Davontay Moss scored 16 and 13, respectively.

Elm Grove’s Demarria Evans scored a game-high 18. Savion Bell added seven and Kendeoun Netter six.

Antonio Gladney poured in 19 points to lead the Elm Grove seventh-grade team to the victory.

Cole Snell scored 13 and Kaleb Williams chipped in with eight.

Mason Stevens had 10 rebounds for Haughton.

At Cope, Andrew Sharp and Drew Robinson led the Cougars seventh-grade team to the victory with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Kamryn Smith paced Benton with 17.

With Benton unable to play, the Cope eighth-grade team played an intra-squad game with the White team edging the Blue 27-26.

Caleb Kasayka led the White team with nine points. Jayden Gulfan paced the Blue team with eight.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by administrators and coaches.