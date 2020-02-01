Middle school boys basketball: Rusheon, Cope, Elm Grove, Greenacres post victories

Rusheon, Cope, Elm Grove and Greenacres won games in Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district action Thursday.

In eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Rusheon defeated Benton 52-36, Cope edged Haughton 48-45 and Greenacres downed Elm Grove 29-20.

In seventh-grade games, Rusheon got past Benton 29-27, Cope defeated Haughton and Elm Grove slipped past Greenacres 23-18.

Keyshun Johnson poured in 21 points to lead Rusheon to the eighth-grade victory.

Javon Johnson scored 15 and Bryson Broom chipped in with seven.

Kameron Davenport led the victorious Rams seventh-grade team with 10 points.

Jaxon Graham tossed in 12 points to lead the Greenacres eighth-grade squad past Elm Grove.

Sentavion Ball and Keontray Marshall scored five each for the Mustangs. LeBrandon Davis had four.

Quintarion Scott scored 16 points for Greenacres’ seventh-grade team.

Amarion Lars had 16 points and eight rebounds for Haughton’s eighth-grade team:

Rashard Douglas scored 10 points. Jalen Lewis and Chase Tolbert had seven each.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.

