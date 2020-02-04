Middle school boys basketball: Rusheon, Greenacres eighth-grade teams improve to 3-0

The Rusheon Rams and Greenacres Mustangs both improved to 3-0 in Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball eighth-grade district play Monday.

Rusheon defeated Cope 45-28 and Greenacres downed Haughton 46-38.

In one seventh-grade game reported to The Press-Tribune, Greenacres defeated Haughton 39-38 in double overtime.

Keyshun Johnson poured in 19 points to lead Rusheon. Javon Johnson added 10.

Sentavion Ball paced Greenacres with 15 points in its eighth-grade victory.

Jaxon Graham added nine and LeBrandon Davis seven.

Amarion Lars led Haughton with 19 points. Demarshae Fradger chipped in with 11. Lars also had eight rebounds.

Quintarion Scott led the Mustangs with 21 points in the hard-fought seventh-grade game.

Nehemiah Barrett tossed in 10 and Christian Moore scored five.

Justin Walton and Austin Walton led Haughton with 10 and nine points, respectively. Silas Savage added six.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.

