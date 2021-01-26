Middle school boys basketball: Season gets underway

The Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district season got underway Monday.

In eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Benton defeated Elm Grove 50-29 at Benton and Haughton edged Greenacres 27-23 at Haughton.

In seventh-grade games, Elm Grove downed Benton 48-20 and Greenacres defeated Haughton.

At Benton, Justin Slaid poured in 26 points to lead the Tigers.

Garrett Armer added 13 and Jayden McNeil five. Slaid, Armer and McNeil also contributed with their defensive play.

Demarria Evans led Elm Grove with 12 points. Jacob Gaskins had eight and Savion Bell six.

Benton trailed 10-3 after the first quarter. The Tigers rallied in the second and led 20-14 at the half. It was still just a 10-point game after three quarters but the Tigers pulled away in the fourth.

Kaleb Williams and Antonio Gladney scored 15 each to lead the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team.

Cole Snell chipped in with nine.

Elm Grove led 20-16 at the half then pulled away in the second.

At Haughton, Austin Walton (seven points), Justin Walton (six) and Marlon Montgomery (six) led the Bucs to the eighth-grade victory.

Jayden Carey grabbed nine rebounds.

Cameron James had seven points and six rebounds for the Haughton seventh-grade team.

