Middle school cross country: Benton boys win Border Dash, girls runner-up; Elm Grove, PCA runners take individual titles

Benton Middle won the 7th/8th boys division in a tight battle with host Elm Grove in the Border Dash meet Saturday at South Bossier Park.

Benton scored 53 points, edging Elm Grove by one point. Providence Classical finished fourth with 96.

Benton finished runner-up in the 7th/8th girls division with 53 points. Caddo Middle Magnet won with 50. Providence Classical was fourth and Elm Grove fifth.

Elm Grove’s Brennan Robin won the 7th/8th boys race. He covered the 1.5-mile course in 7 minutes, 38.2 seconds.

Magnolia Junior High’s Dejuan Dismuke was second in 7:50.8.

Benton’s Brice Warner and Sam Ivins finished third and fourth, respectively, in 8:02.3 and 8:08.0.

Haughton’s Xzavion Bonilla was fifth in 8:09.0.

Elm Grove’s Christian Jefferson finished seventh in 8:24.1. His teammate Aaron O’Nishea was ninth in 8:29.7. Benton’s Vincent Herrera took 10th in 8:30.8.

Other runners from parish schools finishing in the top 20 were Providence Classical’s Justin Flarity (12th), Hunter Smith (14th) and Boyd Carroll (15th); Haughton’s Kadyn Brown (17th), Elm Grove’s Isaac Ruliffson (18th), Benton’s Lakendre Pugh (19th) and Providence Classical’s Josh Pearce (20th)

The race featured 106 runners.

Providence Classical’s Catherine Davis won the 7th/8th girls race in 9:18.6. Cedar Creek’s Kendal Ramsey was second in 9:38.9.

Benton’s Ellie Allen took fifth in 9:47.0. Her teammates Beth Stewart and Emma Burrows finished seventh and 10th, respectively, in 9:55.6. And 10:01.2.

Other runners from parish schools finishing in the top 20 were Benton’s Baleigh Ware (14th), Providence Classical’s Kaylee Ivey (16th) and Cope’s Roslyn Dabkowski (20th).

The race featured 118 runners.

Elm Grove’s Braxton Thomas finished runner-up in the 6th boys race.

Other runners from parish schools finishing in the top 10 were Elm Grove’s Tyson Zeidan (4th), Cope’s Nathan White (5th), Elm Grove’s Thaddeus Smith (7th), Elm Grove’s Seth Isabelle (8th) and Greenacres’ Kayden Shelton (9th).

Rusheon’s Kamila Rodriguez finished fifth in the 1-mile 6th girls race. Her teammate Brittany Rojas-Rivas was 10th.