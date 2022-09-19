Middle school cross country: Benton boys win PCA meet; Elm Grove’s Robin, PCA’s Davis take individual titles

Benton won the boys division in the Providence Classical Academy Invitational on Saturday. Elm Grove and PCA posted runner-up finishes.

Benton, which placed four runners in the top 10, scored 33 points in the boys division. Elm Grove was second with 50 and Providence Classical third with 81.

PCA scored 59 in the girls division, Caddo Middle Magnet won with 40. Benton was third with 79.

Elm Grove’s Brennan Robin and PCA’s Catherine Davis won the individual titles.

Robin took the boys division, covering the 2-mile course in 11 minutes, 49.6 seconds.

Davis won the girls division in 13:46.2. Davis and Robin were also the winners in their respective divisions in the Border Dash on Sept. 10 at South Bossier Park.

Benton’s Sam Ivins and Brice Warner finished second and third, respectively, in the boys division. Ivins ran a 12:24.1 and Warner a 12:41.1

PCA’s Josh Pearce and Justin Flarity finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in 12:41.8 and 12:45.3.

Benton’s Caden Austin and Vincent Herrera took sixth and seventh, respectively, in 12:47.1 and 12;48.3.

Elm Grove’s Christian Jefferson was eighth in 12:51.3.

The boys division featured 77 runners.

Other parish runners finishing in the top 20 were Elm Grove’s Aaron O’Nishea (11th), Haughton’s Kadyn Brown (12th), Rusheon’s Alex Guevara (13th), Elm Grove’s Isaac Ruliffson (14th), Benton’s Lakendre Pugh (15th), Elm Grove’s Hayden Helms (16th), Elm Grove’s Jaden Pye (18th) and Benton’s Jack Mills (19th).

Caddo’s Anna Watts was the runner-up in the girls division. She finished 32.9 seconds behind Davis in 14:18.1.

Benton’s Emma Burrows was third in 14:22.7. Cope’s Taylor Pellonari took fourth in 14:54.8.

Benton’s Beth Stewart finished fifth in 15:07.9. PCA’s Abigail Weyermuller and Kaylee Ivey finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in 15:23.6 and 15:28.9.

The girls division featured 94 runners.

Other parish runners finishing in the top 20 were Benton’s Baleigh Ware (11th), Cope’s Megan Burns (12th), Haughton’s Alyssa Giddings (13th), Rusheon’s Raynea Jackson (16th), Haughton’s Brooklyn Ezernack (17th) and PCA’s Savannah Scates (19th).