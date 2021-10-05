Middle school cross country: Benton, Elm Grove, Haughton win district titles

Benton, Elm Grove and Haughton won titles Monday in the Bossier Parish District Championships meet Monday at South Bossier Park.

Benton won the 7th-8th-grade girls division and the 6th-grade boys division. Elm Grove won the 7th-8th-grade boys division. Haughton took the 6th-grade girls division.

The top 10 finishers in each race were named All-District.

Benton scored 27 points in the 7th-8th-grade girls division. Cope was runner-up with 47, edging Haughton by one point.

Benton runners took the top three spots in the 1.5-mile race.

Claire Allen won in 9 minutes, 1.2 seconds. Dominique Coore was runner-up in 9:05.7. Eryn Flowers finished third in 9:10.0.

Cope’s Taylor Pellonari was fourth in 9:23.2. Haughton’s Natalie Nettles took fifth in 9:42.9.

Rounding out the top 10 were Haughton’s Clara Hicks (6th, 9:56.5), Cope’s Abigail Bryant (7th, 10:02.4), Haughton’s Mckenzie Watson (8th, 10:06.2), Benton’s Grayce Perry (9th, 10:13.3) and Cope’s Meghan Burns (10th, 10:15.7).

Elm Grove scored 18 points in the 7th-8th-grade boys division. Benton was second with 57 and Cope third with 63.

Elm Grove’s Ben Ruliffson and Charles Ernest finished first and second, respectively, in 7:51.8 and 7:55.1.

Benton’s Brody Hutchison took third in 8:10.5.

Elm Grove runners took the next three spots. Brennan Robin finished fourth in 8:24.1, Aiden O’Nishea fifth in 8:30.6 and Aaron O’Nishea sixth in 8:44.4.

Rounding out the top 10 were Cope’s Leo Heng (7th, 8:46.3), Elm Grove’s Haze Merle (8th, 8:47.5), Benton’s Daegen Moos (9th, 8:55.7) and Benton’s Chris Brown (10th, 8:59.6).

Haughton scored 36 in the 6th-grade girls division to 42 for runner-up Benton. Cope was third with 53.

Benton’s Ellie Allen won the 1-mile race in 6:56.9.

Haughton runners took the next three spots. Brooklyn Ezernak was second in 7:06.7 followed by Ava Dickey in 7:12.6 and Alyssa Giddings in 7:21.7.

Elm Grove’s Victoria Impson took fifth in 7:23.5.

Rounding out the top 10 were Benton’s Layla Gamache (6th, 7:24.6), Cope’s Jayda Chisley (7th, 7:26.6), Benton’s Reese Moore (8th, 7:28.0), Cope’s Claire Jacobsen (9th, 7:32.6) and Cope’s Bella Csoma (10th, 7:36.6).

Benton scored 34 points in the 6th-grade boys division. Haughton was runner-up with 47. Cope finished third with 65.

Benton’s Brice Warner won in 6:06.8. Elm Grove’s Isaac Ruliffson finished second in 6:10.4. Benton’s Cade Austin was third in 6:21.1.

Greenacres Dylan Johnson took fourth in 6:21.4. Haughton’s Denver Parchman was fifth in 6:26.1.

Rounding out the top 10 were Elm Grove’s Cristian Jefferson (6th, 6:28.9), Benton’s Sam Ivins (7th, 6:29.8), Cope’s Elliot Morrison (8th, 6:34.1), Haughton’s Tyler Warren (9th, 6:42.7) and Haughton’s Marshall McGowen (10th, 6:50.8).