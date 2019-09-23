Middle school cross country: Elm Grove, Benton, Haughton take titles in second meet of season

Elm Grove, Benton and Haughton won team titles in the second Bossier Parish middle school cross country meet last week at South Bossier Park.

Elm Grove scored 23 points in the 7th- and 8th-grade boys division. Benton was runner-up with 47. Haughton and Greenacres were third and fourth, respectively.

Elm Grove had 34 points in the girls division to 56 for runner-up Haughton. First Baptist finished third and Benton fourth.

Benton took the 6th-grade boys division with 33 points. Elm Grove was a close second with 37. Haughton was third and Greenacres fourth.

Haughton claimed the girls title with 28 points. Benton was second with 45. Elm Grove was third and Greenacres fourth.

First Baptist’s Tyler Hornsby took the 7th- and 8th-grade 1.5-mile boys race in 8 minutes, 28.7 seconds.

Elm Grove’s Carson Keeler and Gabe Falting were second and third, respectively, in 8:30.0 and 8:37.5.

Benton’s Judson Bradford captured fourth in 8:43.0. Elm Grove’s Noah Fox was fifth in 8:45.2.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 53 were Greenacres’ Drew Kent, Benton’s Eddie Pena, Elm Grove’s Noah Grady, Benton’s Dominick Helverson and First Baptist’s Brett Pernell.

First Baptist’s Blaylock Lily and Mary Ellen Burfor finished 1-2 in the girls race in 9:29.2 and 9:36.7, respectively.

Elm Grove’s Laila Brimmer and Cheyenne Olson finished third and fourth, respectively. Brimmer ran a 9:40.5 and Olson a 9:41.8.

Benton’s Jenevieve Willis was fifth in 9:46.0.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 49 were Haughton’s Shelby Haley, Haughton’s Reagan Hodge, Elm Grove’s Ember Pierce, Elm Grove’s Kendahl Winningham and Elm Grove’s I’Lei Washington.

Benton’s Brodie Hutchison won the sixth-grade 1-mile run in 5:59.4. Elm Grove’s Kaleb Williams and Caleb Evans finished second and third, respectively, in 6:05.3 and 6:06.3.

Haughton’s Cameron James was fourth in 6:09.9 and Benton’s Tanner Lyles fifth in 6:10.7.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 54 were First Baptist’s Marshall Bowen, Benton’s Trace Choate, Rusheon’s Deondric Haley, Greenacres’ Eugene Wilke and Elm Grove’s Demarkus Evans.

Benton’s Claire Allen won the girls title in 6:29.2.

Haughton’s Maddie Polk, Clara Hicks and Makenzie Watson finished second, third and fourth, respectively. Polk ran a 6:38.7, Hicks a 6:42.7 and Watson a 6:45.9.

Benton’s Ryleigh McCoy was fifth in 6:51.2.

Rounding out the top five in the field of 39 were Elm Grove’s Milleigh Concilio, Benton’s Allison Ardoin, Haughton’s Jenna Stanfield, Elm Grove’s Makayla Thomas and Rusheon’s Tatiana Ocenas.