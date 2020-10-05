Middle school cross country: Elm Grove, Cope, Benton take titles in first meet of season

Elm Grove, Cope and Benton won titles in the Bossier Parish Cross Country Kick-Off middle school meet last week at the South Bossier Recreational Complex.

Elm Grove captured the boys 7th-8th division. Cope won the boys and girls 6th divisions. Benton took the girls 7th-8th division.

Elm Grove placed six runners, including five of the top six, in the top 10 in the boys 7th-8th race.

The Eagles’ Drew Kent won. He covered the 1.5-mile course in 7 minutes, 38.7 seconds. Teammate Carson Keeler was second in 7:52.8.

Cope’s Andrew Kolniak took third in 8:16.7. Elm Grove’s Ben Ruffilson (8:18.17), Noah Little (8:24.8) and Jesus Cordova (8:24.8) were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 were Cope’s Leo Heng (8:28.6), Elm Grove’s Alex Gomez (8:28.7), Benton’s Dominic Helverson (8:34.9) and Cope’s Colin Hawkins (8:47.1).

Cope was the runner-up. Benton finished third.

Elm Grove’s Brennan Robin and Aiden O’Neisha finished 1-2 in the boys 6th 1-mile race. Robin ran a 6:21.5 and. O’Neisha a 6:24.9.

Cope runners took the next six spots. Tyler Bartels finished third in 6:28.1. He was followed by Abram Coats (6:29.8), Preston Hughes (6:29.8), Noah Dollar (6:34.3), Austin Bonney (6:36.9) and Leonard Thomas (6:47.1).

Elm Grove’s Aaron O’Neisha was ninth in 6:52.5. Cope’s Paxton Farmer took 10th in 6:55.4.

Elm Grove finished runner-up.

Elm Grove’s Kendahl Washington won the girls 7th-8th 1.5-mile race in 9:30.1.

Benton’s Claire Allen was second in 9:38.1. Cope’s Laila Clinton placed third in 9:39.6.

Haughton’s Clara Hicks (9:49.8) and Elm Grove’s Khloie Johnson (10:02.1) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 were Benton’s Ryleigh Coy (10:07.3), Haughton’s Natalie Nettles (10:09.5), Benton’s Rachel Alexander (10:12.4), Haughton’s Mady Polk (10:13.1) and Haughton’s Annalynn Harris (10:14.1).

Haughton finished second and Benton was third.

Elm Grove’s Keely Conway took the girls 1-mile 6th race in 7:14.0.

Cope’s Meghan Burns (7:21.9), Ainsley Jones (7:33.1) and Davis An’Nisha (7:42.7) finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

Haughton’s Chloe Hrdlicka was fifth in 7:56.9.

Rounding out the top 10 were Benton’s Cylah Grigsby (8:03.2), Cope’s Kara Hamilton (8:09.7), Elm Grove’s Kaleigh Conway (8:12.1), Elm Grove’s Samaria Askew (8:17.4) and Cope’s Raleigh Sprout (8:34.2).

Elm Grove finished second and Haughton third.