Middle school cross country: Elm Grove, Haughton, Cope win titles in Parish Championship meet

Haughton, Cope and Elm Grove won team titles in the Middle School Parish Championship meet Thursday at South Bossier Park.

Elm Grove won the 7th-8th boys championship and Haughton won the girls.

Cope swept the 6th-grade boys and girls titles.

Elm Grove runners took the top four spots in the 7th-8th boys race.

Drew Kent finished first, covering the 1.5-mile course in 7 minutes, 41.3 seconds. He was followed by Carson Keeler (7:57.2), Ben Ruffilson (8:09.9) and Jesus Cordova (8:15.6).

Cope’s Andrew Kolniak finished fifth in 8:19.7.

Rounding out the top 10 were Benton’s Dominic Helverson, Elm Grove’s Alex Gomez, Elm Grove’s Noah Lafitte, Cope’s Colin Hawkins and Cope’s Leo Heng.

Cope finished runner-up. Benton was third and Haughton fourth.

Benton’s Claire Allen captured the 7th-8th girls race. She ran a 9:40.2.

Haughton’s Clara Hicks was second in 9:52.4.

Cope’s Laila Clinton and Antaija Davis finished third and fourth, respectively, in 10:00.2 and 10:01.2.

Haughton’s Natalie Nettles was fifth in 10:02.4.

Rounding out the top 10 were Cope’s Audrie Walton, Haughton’s Makenzie Watson.

Haughton’s Annalynn Harris, Elm Grove’s Khloie Johnson and Benton’s Annabelle Kosik.

Cope was the runner-up followed by Benton and Elm Grove.

Cope’s Preston Hughes and Abram Coats finished 1-2 in the 6th 1-mile boys race. Hughes ran a 6:14.6 and Coats a 6:16.1.

Elm Grove’s Brennan Robin was a close third in 6:17.1.

Elm Grove’s Aiden O’Neisha took fourth in 6:24.1. Cope’s Austin Bonney was fifth in 6:27.4.

Rounding out the top 10 were Cope’s Noah Dollar, Elm Grove’s Aaron O’Neisha, Cope’s Tyler Bartels, Cope’s Leonard Thomas and Benton’s Parker Dean.

Elm Grove was runner-up and Benton finished third.

Cope’s Meghan Burns won the 6th girls race in 7:04.5.

Haughton’s Chloe Hrdlicka was runner-up in 7:14.3. Cope’s An’Nisha Davis took third in 7:16.6.

Benton’s Ellie Allen and Cylah Grigsby finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in 7:23.4 and 7:28.1.

Rounding out the top 10 were Elm Grove’s Samaria Askew, Haughton’s Kaitlyn Peoples, Cope’s Ainsley Jones, Haughton’s Zoe Bayne and Haughton’s Kameran Branch.

Benton finished second in the team competition followed by Haughton and Elm Grove.