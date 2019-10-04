Middle school cross country: Elm Grove wins three district titles; Haughton takes one

Elm Grove won three titles and Haughton took one in the Bossier Parish middle school cross country district championship meet Thursday at South Bossier Park.

Elm Grove swept the seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls titles and also captured the sixth-grade boys crown. Haughton won the sixth-grade girls title.

Elm Grove scored 34 points in the seventh- and eighth-grade boys division. Benton was runner-up with 52. Cope finished third and Greenacres fourth,

Elm Grove tallied 27 points in the girls division. Haughton was second with 49. Benton and Cope finished third and fourth, respectively.

Elm Grove scored 41 points in the sixth-grade boys division, edging Benton by just one point. Cope was third and Haughton fourth.

Haughton had 36 points in the girls division to 42 for runner-up Cope. Benton finished third and Elm Grove fourth.

Greenacres’ Drew Kent captured the seventh- and eighth-grade boys individual title, covering the 1.5-mile course in 8 minutes, 5.5 seconds. Elm Grove’s Carson Keeler was runner-up in 8:15.0.

Cope’s Adam Weyermuller took third in 8:16.0, edging Elm Grove’s Gabe Falting by .02 seconds. Benton’s Dominick Helverson finished fifth in 8:37.7.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 60 were Benton’s Eddie Pena, Elm Grove’s Noah Grady, Benton’s Judson Bradford, Elm Grove’s Noah Fox and Cope’s Andrew Kolniak.

Cope’s Elena Heng won the girls championship in 9:22.1. Elm Grove’s Cheyenne Olson was the runner-up in 9:34.0.

Benton’s Jenevieve Willis came in third in 9:37.2. Elm Grove’s Ember Pierce and Laila Brimmer finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in 9:43.7 and 9:44.8.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 44 were Haughton’s Reagan Hodge, Elm Grove’s I’Lei Washington, Haughton’s Shelby Haley, Elm Grove’s Kendahl Winningham and Haughton’s Ashlun Wilkerson.

Cope’s Leo Heng won the sixth-grade boys championship, running the 1-mile course in 5:52.7. Benton’s Brodie Hutchison was second in 5:57.5.

Elm Grove’s Kaleb Williams and Caleb Evans finished third and fourth, respectively. Both were timed in 6:04.2.

Cope’s Austin Smith was fifth in 6:08.0.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 56 were Benton’s Tanner Lyles, Haughton’s Cameron James, Benton’s Chase Miguez, Elm Grove’s Demarkus Evans and Rusheon’s Deondric Haley.

Cope’s Laila Clinton captured the girls championship in 6:29.5. Haughton’s Makenzie Watson finished runner-up in 6:35.5.

Haughton’s Maddie Polk was third in 6:37.2. Cope’s Mackenzie Russell came in fourth in 6:46.5.

Haughton’s Jenna Stanfield finished fifth in 6:46.8.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 52 were Haughton’s Clara Hicks, Benton’s Ryleigh McCoy, Benton’s Taylor Martinez, Cope’s Karliyah Woodard and Benton’s Claire Allen.

Here are the runners who finished in the scoring for the district championship teams.

Elm Grove seventh- and eighth-grade boys: Carson Keeler, Gabe Falting, Noah Grady, Noah Fox, Jesus Cordova.

Elm Grove seventh- and eighth-grade girls: Cheyenne Olson, Ember Pierce, Laila Brimmer, I’Lei Washington, Kendahl Winningham.

Elm Grove sixth-grade boys: Kaleb Williams, Caleb Evans, Demarkus Evans, Wyatt Dymond, Ben Ruffilson.

Haughton sixth-grade girls: Makenzie Watson, Maddie Polk, Jenna Stanfield, Clara Hicks, Angel Farruyah.

