Middle school cross country: Elm Grove wins three titles, Haughton one in season’s first meet

The Bossier Parish middle school cross country season got underway Thursday afternoon at South Bossier Park.

Elm Grove swept the 7th-8th boys and girls team titles. Elm Grove also win the 6th boys crown. Haughton took the 6th girls championship.

Cope and Benton finished second and third, respectively, in 7th-8th boys. Haughton was the girls runner-up and Benton took third.

Benton finished second in 6th boys and Cope third. Cope was second in the girls division and Elm Grove finished third.

Elm Grove’s Carson Keeler won the 1.5-mile 7th-8th boys individual title in 7 minutes, 27.4 seconds.

Greenacres’ Drew Kent was second in 7:33.3. Elm Grove’s Gabe Falting took third in 7:34.7 followed by Cope’s Adam Weyermuller in 7:43.7 and Elm Grove’s Noah Grady in 7:49.6.

Rounding out the top 10 were Elm Grove’s Noah Fox, Benton’s Dominick Helverson, Cope’s Andrew Kolniak, Benton’s Judson Bradford and Elm Grove’s Alex Gomez.

Haughton’s Reagan Hodge was the girls champion, covering the course in 8:49.5. Cope’s Elena Heng finished second, 2.4 seconds behind.

Haughton’s Shelby Haley was third in 8:54.8 followed by Benton’s Megan Brown in 8:56.6 and Elm Grove’s Ember Pierce in 8:59.6.

Rounding out the top 10 were Elm Grove’s Cheyenne Olson, Benton’s Jenevieve Willis, Elm Grove’s Laila Brimmer, Elm Grove’s I’Lei Washington and Elm Grove’s Kendahl Winningham.

Cope’s Leo Heng won the sixth-grade boys title, covering the 1-mile course in 6:01. Benton’s Brodie Hutchinson was second followed by Elm Grove’s Kaleb Williams, Haughton’s Cameron James and Cope’s Austin Smith.

Haughton’s Jenni Stanfield took the girls title in 6:55.1. Benton’s Claire Allen and Haughton’s Clara Hicks finished a close second and third, respectively. Haughton’s Makenzie Watson and Cope’s Laila Clinton were fourth and fifth, respectively.

