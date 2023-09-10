Middle school cross country: Parish runners sweep individual titles in Border Dash

Parish runners won individual titles in all four middle school divisions in the 10th Annual Louisiana Border Dash Cross Country Invitational Saturday at the South Bossier Recreational Complex.

Benton’s Sami Ivins and Elm Grove’s Caulee Weaver won the 7th-8th-grade boys and girls 1.5-mile races.

Elm Grove’s Colton Robin and Haughton’s Ryleigh Stuart won the 6th-grade boys and girls races.

Benton won the 7th-8th boys team title. Elm Grove finished second.

Elm Grove finished runner-up to Caddo Magnet in the 7th-8th boys division.

Haughton took the 6th-grade boys title. Elm Grove was runner-up.

Haughton finished runner-up to Caddo Magnet in the 6th-grade girls division.

Ivins covered the course in 7 minutes, 53.3 seconds. Cedar Creeks’s Luke Alexander finished second in 8:00.2.

Benton’s Brice Warner finished just behind Alexander in 8:00.8. The division featured 103 competitors.

Other parish runners finishing in the top 15 were Elm Grove’s Isaac Ruliffson (sixth), Elm Grove’s Emilio Burdges (8th), Benton’s Donovan Helverson (10th), Elm Grove’s Christian Jefferson (11th) and Benton’s Jude Opperman (12th).

Weaver’s winning time was 9:13.5. Caddo Magnet’s Kinsley Mayfield was second 9:33.4.

Elm Grove’s Khalilya Harris took fourth in 9:40.2. The division was comprised of 87 competitors.

Other parish runners in the top 15 were Haughton’s Audrey Finklea (6th), Haughton’s Alyssa Giddings (8th), Rusheon’s Kamila Rodriguez (11th), Benton’s Rayleigh McKenzie (13th) and Benton’s Zoe Sawtelle (15th).

Robin won in 6:19.38. Caddo Magnet’s Wilson Rainwater finished second in 6:27.70.

Haughton’s Cole Bray was fourth in 6:41.31. Sixty-one competitors were in the field.

Other parish runners in the top 15 were Benton’s Jackson Wikstrom (7th), Haughton’s Braydon Sepulvado (13th) and Benton’s Mark Crabtree (15th).

Stuart won in 6:13.23. Caddo Magnet’s Cayla Nichols was second in 6:21.22.

Benton’s Tinley Lyles finished third in 6:31.31. Haughton’s Kamryn Hill was fifth in 7:11.56.

Benton’s Ella Morton took sixth in 7:16.26. The division featured 48 competitors.

Other parish runners in the top 15 were Benton’s Stella Palmer (12th), Benton’s Carlee Gambrel (13th) and Haughton’s Daniele Wolfe (14th).