Middle school cross country: Parish runners take three titles in WK Palmetto meet

Bossier Parish runners finished first in three divisions in the WK Palmetto XC Classic hosted by Benton Middle School on Saturday at Palmetto Country Club.

The winners were Benton eighth-grader Sam Ivins (middle school boys), Elm Grove seventh-grader Caylee Weaver (middle school girls) and Elm Grove’s Ahmed Jamhour (sixth-grade boys).

Benton’s Tinley Lyles finished runner-up in the sixth-grade girls division.

Ivins covered the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 22.93 seconds. He edged Cedar Creek’s Luke Alexander by one-hundredth of a second.

Caddo’s Taelan Adam was third in 13:30.64.

Rounding out the top 10 were Benton’s Brice Warner, Elm Grove’s Isaac Ruliffson, Benton’s Jude Opperman, Elm Grove’s Phoenix Turner, Caddo’s Scott Chen, Elm Grove’s Emilio Burdges and Benton’s Donovan Helverson.

Weaver won in 14:52.11. Caddo’s Stella Vanderlick and Kinsley Mayfield finished second and third, respectively, in 15:31.9 and 15:52.40.

Rounding out the top 10 were Elm Grove’s Khaliyla Harris, Caddo’s Kelley McCrary, Caddo’s Kate Cox, Benton’s Rayleigh Mckenzie, Rusheon’s Kamila Rodriguez, Elm Grove’s Victoria Impson and Caddo’s Amira Rudolph.

Jamhour covered the 1-mile sixth-grade course in 6:32.32. Elm Grove’s Robin Colston was second in 6:35.16.

Caddo’s David Cook III finished third in 6:41.45.

Rounding out the top 10 were Haughton’s Cole Bray, Caddo’s Brandon Reece, Elm Grove’s Noah Boulware, North DeSoto’s Jack Carigee, Huntington’s Jaylin Coleman, Rusheon’s Nicholas Palacios and Rusheon’s Santiago Saloma.

Lyles ran a 6:40.61 in the sixth-grade girls division. Caddo’s MaKayla Nichols won in 6:32.36.

Haughton’s Kodie Lee was third in 7:11.70.

Rounding out the top 10 were Herndon’s Emma Lawson, Calvary Baptist’s Riley Barnes, Caddo’s Sydney Tuey, Caddo’s Claire Ray, Caddo’s Ingrid Rudolphi, Caddo’s Morgan McCoy and Glebrook’s Ila Downer.