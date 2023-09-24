Middle school cross country: Three parish runners win titles in Cedar Creek meet

Middle school cross country: Three parish runners win titles in Cedar Creek...

Benton Middle eighth-grader Sam Ivins, Elm Grove seventh-grader Caylee Weaver and Haughton Middle sixth-grader Ryleigh Stuart won titles in the Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational Saturday in Ruston.

Ivins won the junior high boys division. He covered the 1.5-mile Lincoln Parish Park course in 10 minutes, 5.24 seconds. Cedar Creek’s Luke Alexander was second in 10:13.17.

Weaver won the junior high girls division. She ran an 11:20.27. St. Frederick sixth-grader Rachel Hill was second in 11:35.55.

Stuart won the 5th-6th girls 1-mile race in 7:08.68. Caddo Magnet’s MaKayla Nichols was second in 7:09.62.

Elm Grove eighth-grader Isaac Ruliffson wax third out of 126 runners in the junior high boys division 10:26.35.

Benton eighth-grader Jude Opperman took fourth in 10:33.24.

Elm Grove seventh-grader Emilio Bridges was seventh in 10:50.40.

Other parish runners in the top 20 were Elm Grove eighth-graders Phoenix Turner (12th) and Christian Jefferson (17th).

Benton seventh-graded Gray Matthews was 22nd.

Elm Grove eighth-grader Khaliyah finished eighth out of 117 runners junior in the junior high girls division in 12:04.31.

Benton seventh-grader Ellie Allen was 11th in 12:29.67.

Haughton eighth-grader Alyssa Giddings was 20th and Benton seventh-grader Zoe Sawtelle 22nd.

Haughton sixth-grader Cole Bray was third in the 5th-6th boys division.

Benton sixth-grader took third in the 5th-6th girls division. Benton sixth-grader Ella Norton finished eighth.