Middle school football: Cope, Benton sweep district opponents; Haughton splits with N. DeSoto; Elm Grove 8th-grade teams rallied for tie

Cope and Benton swept their opponents in Bossier Parish middle school district play Tuesday evening.

Cope defeated Rusheon 36-0 in the eighth-grade game and 30-12 in the seventh at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Benton defeated Greenacres 40-8 in the eighth-grade game and 28-14 in the seventh at Benton.

In non-district games, Elm Grove and Webster played to an 8-8 tie in the eighth grade game at Bobby Marlow Field/Preston Crownover Stadium. Webster won the seventh-grade game 16-0.

Also in non-district play, Haughton and North DeSoto split games at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. The Bucs won the eighth-game 28-6 and the Griffins won the seventh 14-0.

The Haughton, Cope, Benton and Elm Grove eighth-grade teams all have one district loss. Cope leads the seventh-grade district at 3-0. Haughton, Benton and Greenacres all have one district loss.

At Preston Crownover Stadium, Webster took an 8-0 lead in the seventh-grade game on a touchdown pass and two-point conversion with about 30 seconds left in the first half.

The Eagles rallied in the third quarter. Carter Wells scored from 6 yards out and Greg Chitman tied it with a two-point conversion run.

Webster led the seventh-grade game 2-0 at the half. The Eagles played well defensively in the second, but the Wolves broke two long runs to pull away.

At Airline, Trey Jackson rushed for 81 yards on eight carries and scored on runs of 51 and 10 yards in Cope’s eighth-grade victory.

Jeremiah Boudreaux also had a big game, rushing for 91 yards on seven carries. He scored on an 18-yard run and added a two-point conversion.

Sincere Walker scored on a 5-yard run. He also scored two conversions on a run and reception.

Markell Hampton gained 19 yards on two carries. P.J. Hughes caught a two-point conversion pass from Conner McConathy.

Champ Endris returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

Walker, Endris, Jackson, Jose Para and Kennedy Calhoun were named the defensive players of the game by coaches.

At Haughton, Desmond Kinnard ran for two touchdowns for the victorious Bucs eighth-grade squad.

Bryson Hinkie also ran for a touchdown. Brayden Stovall threw a touchdown pass to Skyler Jackson.

Chase Tolbert ran for a conversion. Stovall connected with Amarion Lars for one.

Lars, Hinkie, Rashard Douglas, Jason Zahm, Jakendrick Delaney and Ahmad Richardson were cited for their defensive play.

Landon Gaby was a defensive standout in the seventh-grade game.

At Benton, Greenacres’ Christian Moore returned an interception for a touchdown in the seventh-grade game.

Connor Lovett also had an interaction. Jeremy Brown and Tristan Verdin were defensive standouts.

Greenacres’ Jaxon Graham, Michael Adler and Aydin Ashworth were cited for their defensive play up front against Benton’s running game in the eighth-grade game.

Graham scored the Mustangs’ touchdown on a kickoff return. He also had a couple of TDs called back due to penalties.

Gabe Laval had an interception. Turnovers hurt the Mustangs.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.