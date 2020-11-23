Middle school football: Cope, Greenacres claim district titles

NOTES: The report below is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received. The Press-Tribune would like to thank the coaches who reported their information this season. Information on teams and photos can still be submitted to rhedges@bossierpress.com. The featured photo of Cope eighth-grader Jayden Gulfan catching a touchdown pass was taken by Paul Endris.

The Cope Cougars and Greenacres Mustangs are the 2020 Bossier Parish middle school football district champions.

Cope completed a 5-0 run in the eighth-grade district with a lopsided victory over Greenacres last week. The Cougars were 10-0 in district and 12-0 overall in their seventh- and eighth-grade seasons.

Benton, which edged Haughton 22-16 last week, finished second at 4-1. Haughton was third at 3-2.

The Greenacres seventh-grade squad also finished 5-0 after a dramatic double-overtime victory over Cope last week.

Had Cope won, the Cougars would’ve finished in a three-way tie for first with Greenacres and Elm Grove. Instead, the Eagles finished second with one loss and the Cougars third with two.

In another seventh-grade season finale, Benton downed Haughton 30-13.

At M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, Greenacres led the seventh-grade game 14-0 at the half.

The Eagles took advantage of a Cope fumble, grabbing the 14-0 lead on a long touchdown run by their quarterback.

Trailing 14-8, the Cougars forced a turnover on downs at their 15 with 1:55 left in the game. Cope then drove 85 yards in 1:47 with one time out. Dominic Conde’s 22-yard reception tied it. A penalty followed by an incomplete pass on the conversion attempt sent the game into overtime.

Greenacres went on offense first and scored a TD and conversion. Cope answered with the same and the game went into a second OT.

The Mustangs hit paydirt again. The conversion gave them the 30-22 lead. Greenacres then recovered a Cope fumble for the victory.

“Great game,” Cope coach Ray Smith said. “Awesome job by Greenacres’ coaches and kids going undefeated with all the COVID problems.”

Braylyn Jackson led Cope with 134 yards rushing on 14 carries. He had a conversion run and scored a TD in overtime.

Drew Robinson gained 84 yards on 11 carries, including a 24-yard run for a touchdown.

Austin Smith completed two of his three passes for 33 yards.

Smith, Jackson and Robinson were named Cope’s offensive players of the game.

Jackson, who had seven tackles and four assists, was also named a defensive player of the game by coaches. Ian Sims, who had three tackles and two assists, was also cited for his play.

Smith said two of his tackles saved touchdowns.

At Benton, Haughton got touchdowns on a long run by Clayton Metz and a fumble return by Trey Kittrell.

Jackson Mourad, Clayton Zahm and Brady Donaho were defensive standouts.

Trent McGowen and Christian Turner scored touchdowns for the Haughton eighth-grade team.

Cody Salas had an interception. Zu Davis, Landon Gaby and Harley Ingram were defensive standouts.