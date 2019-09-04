Middle school football: Cope, Haughton, Elm Grove post victories as regular season begins

The Cope Cougars swept the Benton Tigers as the Bossier Parish middle school football season began Tuesday.

Cope won the seventh-grade game 28-12 and the eight-grade game 22-10 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In the other district openers, the Haughton Bucs and Elm Grove Eagles split games at Haughton.

The Bucs won the seventh-grade game 24-0 and the Eagles won the eighth-grade game 6-0.

The Greenacres Mustangs open their seasons Thursday at North DeSoto.

At Airline, the Cope eighth-grade team rushed for 225 yards in the victory.

Trey Jackson gained 137 yards on 14 carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 12, 3 and 10 yards. His final TD run, a burst up the middle, came late in the third quarter and gave the Cougars a 20-10 lead.

Conner McConathy’s two-point conversion pass to Markel Hampton was the final score of the game.

Hampton also contributed to the victory with 70 yards rushing on seven carries. Jeremiah Boudreaux added 26 yards on four carries. Sincere Walker gained four yards on one carry.

The outstanding play of the offensive line was key to the Cougars’ success on the ground.

Walker, Kameron Calhoun, Champ Endris and Brandon Sanders were named the defensive players of the game by coaches.

At Haughton, Davontay Moss ran 80 yards for the Bucs’ first TD in the seventh-grade victory. He then caught a two-point conversion pass from Christian Turner.

Turner scored the second TD on an 8-yard run and completed a pass to Marlon Montgomery for the conversion and a 16-0 lead.

Carter Shaw went in from 3 yards out for the final score. Turner hit Rodney Clark for the extra two points.

Haughton coach Darin Walker said Amarion Lars played well on offense and defense in the eighth-grade game. Jamarion Montgomery had an interception.

NOTE: This report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received. Cope seventh-grade coach Keith Bilbo will be reporting game scores only this season.

