Middle school football: Eighth-grade district crowded at top; Cope leads seventh-grade

The Bossier Parish middle school football eighth-grade district is crowded at the top going into the fall break,

Elm Grove (3-1-1 overall, 3-1 district), Haughton (4-1, 2-1) and Cope (4-1, 2-1) all have one district loss.

Cope (5-0, 3-0) leads the seventh-grade district. Benton (4-1, 3-1) and Greenacres (3-2, 2-1) are both one-game back in the loss column.

In Tuesday’s eighth-grade district games, Haughton defeated Benton 26-6 and Elm Grove downed Greenacres 26-14. In non-district games, Cope topped Webster 20-0 and North DeSoto defeated Rusheon.

In seventh-grade district games, Benton defeated Haughton 24-8 and Greenacres downed Elm Grove 20-6. In non-district games, Cope defeated Webster 36-0 and North DeSoto defeated Rusheon.

At Haughton, the victorious eighth-grade Bucs started fast with two first-quarter touchdowns.

Josh Smith forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and quarterback Brayden Stovall eventually scored from 3 yards out.

Amarion Lars scored the second TD on a run and then caught a pass from Stovall for the conversion.

Bryson Hinkie returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Lars scored the Bucs’ final touchdown on a 15-yard run.

Caleb Lee forced a fumble. Hinkie, Lars, Jason Zahm, Ahmad Richardson and Matthew Hollis were also defensive standouts,

Tucker Melton picked up a fumble and returned it 10 yards to the Benton 10. But the Tigers kept the Bucs out of the end zone.

Davontay Moss ran 65 yards for Haughton’s touchdown in the seventh-grade game. He also scored the conversion,

Tristan Gaby and Zu Davis were cited for their defensive play.

At Minden, Markell Hampton scored rushing touchdowns of 9 and 8 yards in Cope’s eighth-grade victory.

Trey Jackson, who rushed for 167 yards on 24 carries, also had an 8-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion.

Jeremiah Boudreaux rushed for 47 yards on 10 carries.

Boudreaux, Hampton, Sincere Walker, Champ Endris and Brandon Sanders were credited with multiple tackles. Sanders also had a sack.

At Airline, Nehemiah Barrett ran for two touchdowns in Greenacres’ seventh-grade victory.

Lane Plunkett completed a touchdown pass to Quintarion Scott.

Greenacres jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the eighth-grade game but Elm Grove rallied for the victory.

The Mustangs’ Carter White three two touchdown passes to Sentavion Bell. Bell also had an interception.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received,

