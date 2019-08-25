Middle school football: Eighth-grade jamboree Tuesday at Preston Crownover

The Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade jamboree sponsored by the Kiwanis Club is set for Tuesday at Bobby Marlow Field/Preston Crownover Stadium.

Rusheon faces Benton in the first game at 6 p.m. followed by Greenacres vs. Haughton at 6:30 and Elm Grove vs. Cope at 7.

Gates open at 5 with the flagraising at 5:45. Cheeleaders and dance lines will perform after the second game.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for school-age children.

“All profits go into parish schools and help make our schools a better place to live,” according to a Kiwanis Club press release.

Kiwanis Club is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

The seventh-grade jamboree is Thursday at Preston Crownover.