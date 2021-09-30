Middle school football: Elm Grove, Benton, Greenacres, Haughton, Cope post victories

Elm Grove, Benton, Greenacres, Haughton and Cope won games Tuesday.

In eighth-grade district games, Elm Grove defeated Benton 28-6 at Bobby Marlow Field At Preston Crownover Stadium and Greenacres downed Rusheon 48-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In non-district games, Haughton rolled past Webster 32-0 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium and Cope dropped North DeSoto 20-14 at North DeSoto.

In seventh-grade district games, Benton edged Elm Grove 36-32 in a thriller and Greenacres defeated Rusheon 28-6.

In non-district games, Haughton slipped past Webster 16-14 and Cope defeated North DeSoto 20-14.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Preston Crownover, Kaleb Williams threw two touchdown passes for the victorious Elm Grove eight-grade team. Jax Thomson caught both of them.

Caleb Evans returned a punt for a touchdown and had a key interception. Demarkus Evans scored a rushing touchdown and also played well on defense with several big tackles.

Ulijah Brittentine had an interception.

Center Kirby Haskins and right tackle Patrick Gray were cited for their outstanding play.

Elm Grove’s Jayden Spencer tossed three touchdown passes to Gary Burney in the seventh-grade game.

Caleb Armstrong rushed for two touchdowns. Rylan Plunkett was cited for standout performances at linebacker and running back.

Roderick Johnson also never left the field, turning in an outstanding effort at left tackle and defensive end.

Benton improved to 1-2 overall and in district.

At North DeSoto, Cope rolled up 299 yards total offense in the eighth-grade victory.

Braylyn Jackson rushed for 149 yards on 15 carries. Drew Robinson gained 70 yards on 11 carries.

Austin Smith completed five of six passes for 56 yards, including a 27-yard TD pass to Cole Sheppard. Crew Chandler caught three passes and Dominic Conde one.

The Cougars drove 65 yards for a touchdown late in the game. Cope then turned back North DeSoto at the Cougars 9-yard line to preserve the victory.

Sheppard and Robinson both had interceptions. Silas Endris led the team in tackles.

At Haughton, Landon Rolland scored two rushing touchdowns for the Bucs’ victorious eighth-grade team.

Rolland and Mason Stevens scored conversions that proved to be the difference.

Trey Kittrell caught two long passes. Josh Coleman, Brady Donaho, Marshall Coe and Seth O’Nishea led the defense.

Xaveria McDuffy had a pick-six and Taylor Weathersby, Case Corkern, Josh Smith also scored touchdowns in the Bucs’ seventh-grade victory.

Jayden Hicks, Kavonte Autry and Ryan Scoggins scored conversions.

Kendall Hargrove and Colton Bedgood were defensive standouts.