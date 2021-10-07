Middle school football: Elm Grove, Greenacres sweep; Haughton, Cope split; Benton 7th-grade team wins

Elm Grove swept Rusheon in eighth- and seventh-grade Bossier Parish middle school district games Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

The Eagles’ eighth-grade squad stayed perfect with a 32-0 victory. The seventh-grade won 42-20.

Elsewhere, Cope and Haughton split games at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Cope won the eighth-grade game 20-0 and Haughton won the seventh-grade game 22-18.

In non-district play, Greenacres swept Webster in Minden, taking the eighth-grade game 44-14 and the seventh-grade game 54-0.

Benton and North DeSoto split games at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers won the seventh-grade game 30-6 and the Griffins won the eighth-grade game 14-6.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Bossier, Kaleb Williams passed for one touchdown and ran for another as the Elm Grove eighth-grade team improved to 4-0 overall and in district.

Antonio Gladney caught the TD pass. Korde Sharp rushed for two touchdowns.

Linebackers Mark Copenhaver and Ethan Boudreaux had interceptions.

Cornerback Gary Burney returned two interceptions for touchdowns for the victorious Eagles seventh-grade team.

Caleb Armstrong ran for two touchdowns. Jayden Spencer tossed a touchdown pass to ZaK Dansby.

Elm Grove improved to 3-1 overall and in district.

At Benton, Davion Young scored two touchdowns in the Tigers’ seventh-grade victory.

JT Young returned a blocked punt to the 3 to set up Young’s second TD.

Hayden Millen scored on a 30-yard reverse.

Brandon McCarthy caught two two-point conversion passes from Malachi Ziegler.

Benton evened its overall record at 2-2 with its second straight victory.