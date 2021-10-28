Middle school football: Elm Grove wins 8th-grade championship with perfect record

The Elm Grove Eagles completed a perfect run in the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district with a hard-fought 14-0 victory over the Greenacres Mustangs on Tuesday at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Elm Grove improved to 6-0 overall and completed district play 5-0. Greenacres dropped to 4-2 and 3-1.

In other eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Benton defeated Haughton 38-22 at Benton and Cope dropped Webster 26-8 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Greenacres remained undefeated in the seventh-grade district with a 41-12 victory over Elm Grove. The Mustangs, who improved to 5-1 overall, can complete a perfect district run with a victory over Cope on Tuesday.

In other seventh-grade games, Benton downed Haughton 12-0 and Cope defeated Webster 30-0.

At Elm Grove, DeMarkus Evans and Patrick Grey led a strong defensive effort by the Eagles eighth-grade team.

“The defense played outstanding,” Head Coach Sean Watson said.

Evans had three interceptions and made two touchdown-saving tackles. Grey made several big plays from his lineman position.

Evans, who has had an outstanding season, also made a big play on offense, scoring on a 45-yard run. Antonio Gladney threw a touchdown pass to Jax Thomson.

Brandon Craig led the victorious Greenacres seventh-grade team with three touchdowns.

He scored rushing TDs of 60 and 90 yards and caught an 18-yard TD pass from Cameron Boyd.

Jimarion Johnson also had a big game. He returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Ja’Travion Bunnery.

Jenealious Johnson returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. The Mustangs also recovered three fumbles.

At Benton, Haughton’s Taylor Weathersby completed touchdown passes to Jaiden Waller and Jaden Hicks and Xavieria McDuffy returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the eighth-grade game.

McDuffy and Kavonte Autry had interceptions.

Landon Rolland completed a long pass to Trey Kittrell in the seventh-grade game. Clayton Zahm led the Bucs in tackles.