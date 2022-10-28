Middle school football: Greenacres clinches share of eighth-grade district title

The Greenacres Mustangs clinched at least a share of the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district title with a 18-16 victory over Benton Tuesday at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

Greenacres improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in district. The Mustangs close the season Tuesday against Elm Grove at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Benton (4-2, 3-1) and Haughton (4-2, 3-r1) are tied for second. The Tigers visit the Bucs Tuesday.

Haughton lost to North DeSoto 20-18 in a hard-fought non-district battle Tuesday at Haughton. In the other eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Webster 32-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium and Cope downed Rusheon 38-6 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In seventh-grade district games, Benton edged Greenacres 28-21 and Cope topped Rusheon 38-6. In non-district games, Elm Grove fell to Webster 32-20 and Haughton lost to North DeSoto 8-0.

Elm Grove (5-1, 4-0) has already clinched at least a share of the district championship. Cope (5-1, 4-1) is in second.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Benton, the Tigers led the eighth-grade game 16-12 with just over two minutes to play.

The Mustangs stopped a fourth-down play at their 38.

On the first play after that, Greenacres lined up three receivers to the right. Terrance Hays faked a pass to the running back and hit tight end Jimarion Arthur running straight up the field for a 62-yard touchdown.

Benton then drove to the Mustangs 11 with 20 seconds left. TJ Heard sealed the victory with an interception in the end zone.

Hays also completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Eli Washington. Drayden Dawson scored on a 91-yard run.

Justin Woodfork had an interception.

At Airline, Drake Huckaby directed an offense that rolled up 260 yards in Cope’s seventh-grade victory.

Chris Hart continued his outstanding season, rushing for 187 yards on just 10 carries. He scored four touchdowns on runs of 22, 15, 24 and 34 yards.

Thomas Rice gained 46 yards on seven carries.

Tyler Goodloe and Demarcus Savannah caught passes for two-point conversions.

The defense forced three turnovers. Drake Aycock forced a fumble recovered by Savannah. Corey Cervantes forced a fumble and recovered it.

Rice had five solo tackles, including four for losses totaling 32 yards, three assists and an interception.

Savannah had five solo tackles and one sack for an 8-yard loss.

At Haughton, Tyler Weathersby threw two touchdown passes to Ethan Johnson and one to Case Corkern.

Coaches also cited the play of the defense.

Carter Grimm was the Bucs’ leading rusher in the seventh-grade game. Jameson Voigt was the leading tackler.