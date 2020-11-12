Middle school football: Greenacres, Cope clinch shares of respective district titles

The Greenacres Mustangs and Cope Cougars clinched shares of their respective Bossier Parish middle school football district titles with victories Tuesday.

Greenacres defeated Benton 16-0 to improve to 4-0 in the seventh-grade district with one game left.

Elm Grove and Cope are tied for second at 3-1. The Eagles defeated Haughton 28-0 and the Cougars downed Rusheon 30-0.

In this Tuesday’s season finales, Greenacres and Cope face off at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, Elm Grove plays Rusheon at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium and Benton hosts Haughton.

Cope can earn a share of the title by defeating Greenacres. If that happens, and Elm Grove defeats Rusheon, there will be a three-way tie for first.

Cope improved to 4-0 in the eighth-grade district with a victory over Rusheon on Tuesday.

Haughton and Benton are tied for second at 3-1. The Bucs defeated Elm Grove 28-18 and the Tigers downed Greenacres 44-22.

The winner of this Tuesday’s Benton-Haughton game can get a share of the district championship if Greenacres defeats Cope. Otherwise, the winner will finish runner-up.

At Airline, David Allen ran for one touchdown and passed for another in Greenacres’ seventh-grade victory.

Ja’terrious Cooper caught the touchdown pass. Jeremiah Epps scored the two-point conversion after each touchdown.

Greenacres’ Lane Plunket threw two touchdown passes in the eighth-grade game. They went to Tramarion Pierre (65 yards) and Christian Moore (35 yards).

Plunket also completed conversion passes to Darrien Milligian and Malachi Gradley.

Kevin Hardman scored a rushing touchdown.

At Bossier, four players scored rushing touchdowns in Cope’s seventh-grade victory.

Braylyn Jackson ran 49 yards for a touchdown and Drew Robinson sprinted 45 yards for a score.

Cole Sheppard had 53 yards on two carries and a touchdown. Ian Sims had 50 yards on two carries and a TD.

Sims scored two conversions, one on a run and the other on a pass from Bo Carter. Conner Yates also ran for a conversion.

Coach Ray Smith said wingback Dominic Conde had multiple key blocks that led to touchdowns.

Caleb Crow and DJ Milan were named defensive players of the game by coaches.

Milan had four solo tackles, including one for a 16-yard loss. Crow had three tackles, including one for a 12-yard loss, and one assist.

Luke McClary and Ben Carr were named the special teams players of the game.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.