Middle school football: Greenacres, Elm Grove, Benton post district victories

Greenacres, Elm Grove and Benton won seventh- and eighth-grade district games Tuesday.

In seventh-grade games, Elm Grove downed Cope 20-6 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, Greenacres edged Haughton 26-22 at M.D. Ray Field at Tiger Stadium and Benton defeated Rusheon at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove topped Cope 22-12, Greenacres slipped past Haughton 16-12 and Benton downed Rusheon.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Preston Crownover, Jaydon Spencer passed for two touchdowns and ran for one in Elm Grove’s eighth-grade victory.

Both of Spencer’s TD passes went to Gary Burney. Rylan Plunkett led the Eagles in rushing.

Lucas Rickman had an interception. Coaches also cited the play of lineman Roderick Johnson on both sides of the ball.

Damien Dacaldacal scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles’ seventh-grade team to the victory.

Dallas Loche had a 65-yard touchdown reception and a two-point conversion catch.

Loche and Isiah Iacona led the Eagles in tackles. Defensive linemen Jaydan Thompkins and LaDeverick Butler were other standouts.

At Airline, Greenacres took the lead in the eighth-grade game on Jimarion Arthur’s touchdown run with 16 seconds left.

Drayden Dawson scored a rushing touchdown. Brandon Craig scored two conversions on runs.

Haughton’s Ethan Johnson caught a touchdown pass from Taylor Weathersby and scored a rushing touchdown. Coaches cited an outstanding effort by the defense, including interceptions by Jaren Walton and Nate Carver.

Derrick Bryant and V’Shon Morris scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to the seventh-grade victory.

Bryant’s TDs came on a 65-yard kickoff return and an interception return. Morris had two rushing touchdowns.

Haughton’s Chris Alford ran for two touchdowns. CT Woodard passed to Beck Hammond for a TD.

Donald Marshall scored two conversions, one on a run and one on a pass from Woodard.

At Benton, Sawyer Shane scored on a pair of 59-yard runs early in the Tigers’ seventh-grade victory.

Jade Lewis scored on a short run after a couple of big gains. Drake Perkins scored on a 41-yard run.

Conner Loe passed to Abram Patterson for a TD.

Patterson caught a conversion pass from Madden Raymond. Beau Blackman scored a conversion.

Colt Herndon had an interception.