Middle school football: Greenacres, Elm Grove complete perfect district runs; Haughton coach Walker goes out a winner

The Greenacres Mustangs and Elm Grove Eagles wrapped up district championships Tuesday, and longtime Haughton Head Coach Darin Walker went out a winner.

Greenacres defeated Elm Grove 28-6 in an eighth-grade game at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. The Mustangs finished 7-0 overall and 5-0 in district.

Elm Grove downed Greenacres 32-22 in the seventh-grade game. The Eagles finished 6-1 overall and 5-0 in district.

In two tight games at Haughton, the Bucs defeated Benton 20-14 in the eighth-grade game and 14-12 in the seventh-grade game.

In a non-district seventh-grade game, Cope fell to Webster 26-6 in Minden. The Cougars finished runner-up in district at 4-1.

Walker is completing his 30th year as an educator and coach. For the last 25, he has coached at Princeton Junior High and Haughton Middle. He helped develop many of the players that went on to lead Haughton High to much success.

Walker was honored in a ceremony between the seventh- and eighth-grade games Tuesday.

“Thanks to the players, Mr. Richard Warren, and all the people who made my last football game so special. I love you all,” Walker said.

Richard Warren is the Haughton Middle principal.

In the Bucs’ seventh-grade victory, Carter Grimm scored a rushing touchdown and Bryce Benoit caught a TD pass from CT Woodard. Woodard hit Chris Alford with the decisive two-point conversion pass.

Hayston Gonzalez, Jameson Voigt and Ethan Gay were defensive standouts. Logan Williams had an interception.

In Haughton’s eighth-grade win, Taylor Weathersby threw three touchdown passes, two to Ethan Johnson and one to Case Corkern.

“The entire defense played great late in the game to seal the win,” Walker said.

At Airline, the Greenacres eighth-grade team got touchdowns from Brandon Craig, Drayden Dawson, Travion Rounds and Jimarion Arthur.

Craig caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Terrance Hays. Dawson scored on a 75-yard run.

Rounds caught a TD pass from Arthur, who made the throw after catching a pass from Hays.

Arthur ran 45 yards for the final touchdown. Hays and Cam Boyd had two-point conversion runs.

In the seventh-grade game, Elm Grove’s Kaden Ashley completed 9-of-10 passés for 207 yards and two touchdowns to Dallas Loche covering 90 and 62 yards. Ashley also passed to Landon Wilkinson for a conversion.

Damien Decaldecal completed an outstanding season with 143 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.

Loche rushed for 34 yards on six carries.

Greenacres’ V’Shon Morris had a good game on both sides of the ball.

He completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Herlandez Roberson and scored the conversion on a run. Morris also scored two rushing touchdowns and had an interception.

Darius Milligan completed a 67-yard pass to Roberson.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches and game correspondence. The Press-Tribune wishes to thank all who took the time to send in the information on the games this season.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches and game correspondents. It will be updated if more information is received. The Press-Tribune wishes to thank all who took the time to send in information on games this season.

— Featured photo courtesy of Haughton High Football