Middle school football: Greenacres, Elm Grove, Cope, Haughton post victories

Greenacres, Elm Grove, Cope and Haughton won middle school games Tuesday as the season resumed following the fall break.

In eighth-grade district games, Greenacres defeated Benton 32-8 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium and Cope defeated Rusheon 36-0 at Memorial Stadium. In non-district games, Haughton fell to North DeSoto 20-0 at North DeSoto and Elm Grove downed Webster 38-8 in Minden.

In seventh-grade district games, Greenacres topped Benton 28-12 and Cope defeated Rusheon 30-0. In non-district games, Haughton dropped North DeSoto 22-6 and Elm Grove downed Webster 36-0.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Airline, the Greenacres eighth-grade squad improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in district.

David Allen passed for two touchdowns and ran for two.

His touchdown passes went to Jamariea Gardner (45 yards) and Kenny Darby (70 yards).

Gardner and Allen also stood out on defense with one interception each.

Brandon Craig scored rushing touchdowns of 40 and 35 yards for the victorious Mustangs seventh-grade squad.

Jamarion Arthur caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from JaTravion Bunnery. Terrance Hays hit Frederick Howard for a 20-yard score.

Howard also had an interception. Karde Galloway had six tackles, including three sacks. Andre Germany had four sacks.

The Mustangs lead the seventh-grade district at 3-0. They improved to 4-1 overall.

At Minden, the Elm Grove eighth-grade team improved to 5-0 with the victory.

Caleb Williams tossed two touchdown passes. Anthony Gladney caught one touchdown pass and ran for another TD.

John Thomson caught a touchdown pass. Korde Sharp and Demarkus Evans both scored rushing touchdowns.

Jayden Spencer passed for two touchdowns for the victorious Eagles seventh-grade team.

Caleb Armstrong scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

Zak Dansby caught a touchdown pass. Ryan Plunkett scored a rushing touchdown.

Gary Burney returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

The Eagles seventh-grade team improved to 4-1.