Middle school football: Greenacres leads 7th-grade district; Haughton, Cope tied for 8th-grade lead

The Greenacres Mustangs are alone at the top of the Bossier Parish middle school seventh-grade district standings two games into the season.

Greenacres defeated Haughton 26-6 Tuesday at Haughton. The Mustangs are the only 2-0 team in the district.

In other seventh-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Cope 36-6 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium and Benton downed Rusheon 44-0 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Elm Grove, Cope, Haughton and Benton are tied for second at 1-1.

Haughton and Cope are tied for first in the eighth-grade district at 2-0.

Haughton defeated Greenacres 36-6 on Tuesday and Cope downed Elm Grove 44-12. In the other eighth-grade game, Benton defeated Rusheon 48-0.

Benton and Elm Grove are tied for second at 1-1.

At Haughton, David Allen opened the scoring in Greenacres’ seventh-grade victory with a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Jeremiah Epps had an outstanding game on both sides of the ball. He scored two rushing touchdowns and led the Mustangs in tackles.

Allen also was an offensive standout, tossing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ja’terrious Cooper.

Clayton Zahm scored Haughton’s touchdown. Trey Kittrell and Marshall Cole were defensive standouts.

Christian Turner, Kole Gaspard, Davontay Moss and Landon Gaby all scored touchdowns in Haughton’s eighth-grade victory.

Gaby, Gaspard and Marlon Montgomery scored two-point conversions.

Coach Darren Walker said the “entire defense played great.” Cody Salas and John Ochoa each had a interception.

At Airline, Antonio Gladney rushed for 109 yards on just five carries to lead Elm Grove to the seventh-grade victory. He scored three touchdowns, including one on a kick return.

Quarterback Kaleb Williams gained 70 yards rushing on five carries. He also completed four of six passes for 25 yards.

Ulijah Brittentine rushed for 64 yards on four carries. Kaleb Evans caught two passes for 55 yards. DeMarkus Evans had a 30-yard run.

Korde’ Sharp rushed for 50 yards on five carries and a touchdown. He also scored three conversions.

At Bossier, Jaxsin Johnson and Greg Chambers scored two touchdowns each in Benton’s seventh-grade victory.

Johnson scored on runs of 7 and 9 yards. He also scored two conversions.

Greg Chambers scored the Tigers’ first touchdown on a 30-yard sweep left. He also had a 28-yard TD run.

Shemarrion Player returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown. Will Petro picked up a fumble at the Rusheon 3 and went in for the score.

Cameron Joyce scored two conversions.

Lannon Collum ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead the victorious eighth-grade Tigers.

Collum scored on runs of 4 and 9 yards and hit Cole Austin with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Collum also passed to Jayden McNeil for a conversion.

Myuan Carey had a seven-yard touchdown run.

Kade Bryant completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jakoby Williams.

Luke Campbell recovered a fumble forced by Garrett Armer for a touchdown. Campbell also forced a fumble recovered by Nick Cox.

Will Gibson had an interception.

McNeil and Witt VanHoy ran for conversions. Austin caught a conversion pass from Bryant.

There are four games scheduled for Monday. Benton faces Elm Grove at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium and Cope visits Haughton.

In seventh- and eighth-grade games Wednesday, Rusheon plays Greenacres at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.