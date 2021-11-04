Middle school football: Greenacres wins 7th-grade district title with 5-0 mark; Elm Grove 8th-grade team completes perfect season

The Greenacres Mustangs won the Bossier Parish middle school seventh-grade district championship with a hard-fought 32-26 victory over the Cope Cougars on Monday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Greenacres finished 6-1 overall and 5-0 in district.

In other seventh-grade games earlier this week, Elm Grove defeated North DeSoto 22-8 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, Benton downed Webster in Minden and Haughton defeated Rusheon 24-0.

The Elm Grove Eagles eighth-grade team completed a perfect 7-0 season with a 27-8 victory over North DeSoto.

In other eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 22-14 in overtime, Benton defeated Webster and Haughton downed Rusheon 32-8.

Cope finished 6-1 overall and second in the district at 4-1.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Airline, Brandon Craig rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead the victorious Greenacres seventh-grade team. He also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Terrance Hays.

Late in the fourth quarter, Craig sealed the victory with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Cameron Boyd, Karde’ Galloway, Andre Germany and Joseph Thrash led the defense.

The Mustangs’ David Allen ran for one touchdown and passed for another in the eighth-grade game.

Allen also ran for 106 yards. His 40-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Darby as time expired sent the game into overtime. Darby also rushed for 97 yards.

Jamariea Gardner led the defense in tackles with six.

At Elm Grove, Korde Sharp rushed for more than 100 yards as the Elm Grove eighth-grade team pulled away in the second half for the victory.

DeMarkus Evans returned a kickoff for a touchdown and scored a rushing touchdown. He also had an interception.

The score was tied at 8 at the half.

Lamarcus Harris kicked two onside kicks the Eagles recovered to start the second half.

Elm Grove Coach Sean Watson said both teams’ defenses performed well.

Caleb Armstrong ran 80 yards for a touchdown and caught a long pass from Jayden Spencer in the Eagles’ seventh-grade victory.

Rylan Plunkett also scored a rushing TD and caught a long pass from Spencer.

Watson said outside linebackers Armstrong and Tanner Weems turned in strong performances.

He also said tackle Roderick Johnson had a great game with several tackles for loss.

The Elm Grove seventh-grade team finished 5-2 overall and 3-2 in district.

At Haughton, Cameron James returned a kickoff and Trey Kittrell returned a fumble for touchdowns in the Bucs’ eighth-grade victory.

Michael Lollar scored a touchdown. Clayton Zahm scored a touchdown and two two-point conversions.

Coach Darin Walker also praised the defense for an outstanding performance.

Kavonte Autry returned a kick for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Taylor Weathersby in Haughton’s seventh-grade victory.

Xaveria McDuffy scored a touchdown. Case Corkern and Jaiden Waller scored conversions.

Walker said everyone on defense played well.