Middle school football: Haughton, Benton, Greenacres win 8th-grade games; Elm Grove, Cope get 7th-grade victories

Haughton and Elm Grove and Benton and Cope split district games Tuesday

In eighth-grade games, Haughton downed Elm Grove 28-18 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium and Benton defeated Cope 38-20 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. In seventh-grade games, Cope edged Benton 14-6 and Elm Grove defeated Haughton 28-0.

In non-district eighth-grade games, Greenacres defeated North DeSoto 22-12 at North DeSoto and Rusheon fell to Webster at Memorial Stadium.

In non-district seventh-grade games, Greenacres fell to North DeSoto 22-16 and Rusheon lost to Webster.

At Haughton, Taylor Weathersby threw three touchdown passes and scored two two-point conversions to lead the Bucs eighth-grade team to the victory.

His TD passes went to Kavontre Autry, Ethan Johnson and Case Corkern. Autry also returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown.

Corkern, Jaren Walton and Sebastian Sifuentes were defensive standouts.

Haughton’s CT Woodard, Carter Grimm, Hayston Gonzalez and Jameson Voigt were cited for their efforts in the seventh-grade game.

At Airline, Chris Hart rushed for 128 yards on 20 carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 3 and 2 yards to lead Cope to the seventh-grade victory.

Tyler Goodloe hit Michael Huckaby for the two-point conversion after Hart’s first TD.

Goodloe, Gavyn Woodard and Thomas Rice had one carry each for a combined 24 yards.

Byron Rush led the defense with eight solo tackles and one assist. Three of the tackles were for losses. He also forced a fumble and recovered it. Goodloe had three solo tackles and three assists.

At North DeSoto, Brandon Craig, Eli Washington and Jimarion Arthur scored touchdowns for the victorious Greenacres eighth-grade team.

Craig scored on a 25-yard run. Washington caught a 20-yard pass from Terrance Hays. Arthur ran 65 yards.

Drayden Dawson and Arthur scored conversions.

Karde’ Galloway forced a fumble and Freddick Howard recovered it.

V’Shon Morris scored two rushing TDs and two conversions in the seventh-grade game.

At Bossier, the eighth-grade game went down to the wire with Webster winning on a touchdown on the last play of the game.