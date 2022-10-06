Middle school football: Haughton, Benton win 8th-grade games; Cope, Elm Grove post 7th-grade victories

Benton and Haughton won eighth-grade games Tuesday.

Benton defeated Elm Grove 34-0 in a district game at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton downed Webster 26-0 in a non-district game at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

In seventh-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Cope got past North DeSoto 8-6 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, Elm Grove edged Benton 18-16 and Haughton fell to Webster 18-0.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches and games correspondents. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Haughton, Taylor Weathersby threw touchdown passes to Ethan Johnson and Jaiden Waller in the Bucs’ eighth-grade victory. He also hit Case Corkern with a pass for a two-point conversion.

Daylin Broussard and Cam Davis scored rushing touchdowns.

Johnson and Jaren Walton recovered fumbles. Broussard had an interception.

Tyler Warren had an interception and fumble recovery in the seventh-grade game. Ethan Gay also had a fumble recovery. Carter Grimm led the team in tackles.

CT Woodard threw the ball well.

At Benton, Malachi Zeigler ran for two touchdowns and passed for one in Benton’s eighth-grade victory.

Zeigler’s TD runs covered 4 and 65 yards. His TD pass was 33 yards to Hayden Millen.

Davion Young scored on runs of 4 and 95 yards. Young finished with 206 yards on 12 carries and also scored two conversions.

Zeiglar rushed for 192 yards on 13 carries and completed 5 of 6 passes for 50 yards.

Joshua Papion and Hunter Cheatham were defensive standouts for Elm Grove.

Damien Dacaldacal rushed for 145 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns in Elm Grove’s seventh-grade victory.

Kaden Ashley completed 10 of 12 passes for 130 yards and rushed for 18 yards on three carries.

Dallas Loche started the Eagles’ scoring with a pick-six. Amonte Gamble had two interceptions.

Benton’s Sawyer Shane scored two touchdowns and a conversion.

Shane scored on a 25-yard screen pass from Madden Raymond in the second quarter. Raymond scored the conversion.

Shane ran 18 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to get the Tigers within two.

Curtis Lee had a fumble recovery.

At North DeSoto, Chris Hart rushed for 171 yards on 17 carries and scored on a 37-yard run to lead Cope to the seventh-grade victory.

The decisive two-point conversion in the third quarter came on a pass from Michael Huckaby to Tyler Goodloe.

Cope had a touchdown called back because of an illegal formation.

Demarcus Savannah and Drake Aycock forced fumbles. They were recovered by Goodloe and Alex Perez. Perez’s recovery stopped a drive inside the North DeSoto 5.

Peyton Hughes had a touchdown-saving tackle early in the game. He finished with two solo tackles and two assists.

Byron Rush had five tackles, including one for a loss. He also had the tackle on North DeSoto’s two-point conversion try after the Griffins cut the lead to two in the fourth quarter.