Middle school football: Haughton, Cope clinch shares of district titles

The Haughton Bucs clinched a share of the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district championship with a 34-8 victory over the Greenacres Mustangs on Tuesday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Haughton finished 6-1 overall and 4-1 in district. Cope (5-1, 3-1), which defeated Elm Grove 48-0 Tuesday, can earn a share of the title with a victory over Greenacres on Oct. 29.

In the other eighth-grade game, Benton defeated Rusheon at Benton.

Cope clinched a share of the seventh-grade district title with a 38-0 victory over Elm Grove.

The Cougars (6-0, 4-0) lead Benton (5-1, 4-1) by one game with one to play. Benton defeated Rusheon in its final game.

In the other seventh-grade game, Haughton got past Greenacres 38-28.

At Preston Crownover, Trey Jackson rushed for 284 yards on just nine carries and scored on runs of 50, 20 and 10 yards to lead Cope to the eighth-grade victory. He also had a 75-yard run.

Markell Hampton had 52 yards rushing on four carries. He scored two touchdowns and two conversions.

Jeremiah Boudreaux gained 40 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown.

Conner McConathy passed for one conversion and ran for one.

Hampton also had an impact on defense, making five tackles and returning an interception 59 yards for a touchdown.

Champ Endris returned an interception 34 yards. He also had two solo tackles and two assists.

Brandon Sanders forced a fumble and recovered one. He also had three solo tackles and two assists.

Sincere Walker had four tackles, one sack and another tackle for a 7-yard loss.

Coach Ray Smith praised the play of Jeremiah Fleming on defense and special teams. He made his first tackle of the season.

“He’s just an all-around great kid,” Smith said. “It was a special moment for him.”

At Benton, Jayden McNeill scored the Tigers’ first touchdown in the seventh-grade victory on an 8-yard run. Lannon Collum hit Cole Austin for the conversion.

After Whit Van Hoy recovered a fumble forced by Corey Dunson, Collum competed a 20-yard pass to Justin Slaid. That set up a 25-yard touchdown pass from Collum to Austin.

The Tigers then got a safety on Luke Campbell’s tackle in the end zone.

Slaid returned a kickoff 48 yards for a touchdown and Collum ran in the conversion.

After Brody Brunyx recovered a fumble at the Rusheon 1, Tirey Robinson scored.

Landon Sandifer scored Benton’s final touchdown on a 10-yard run, the most popular play of the game.

“We want to thank the Rusheon Middle School football team and coaching staff for their cooperation and sportsmanship,” Benton coach Jared Stowell said. “They were super awesome and a class act.”

Quarterback Jeff King and Mike Miles scored two touchdowns each for the victorious eighth-grade Tigers.

Both of King’s came on sneaks. A 36-yard pass to the 1 set up his first TD.

Miles’ TDs were both 5-yard runs.

Turner Hubbard scored two conversions and Hudson Brignac had one.

Colton Lasiter and Caden Lee had interceptions. Brayden Jackson forced a fumble recovered by Conner Gibbs. Ty Parker and Cody Wilhite were also among the defensive standouts.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.

