Middle school football: Haughton, Cope, Elm Grove pick up district wins; Benton, Greenacres sweep non-district opponents

Haughton and Cope split district games while Elm Grove swept Rusheon in Bossier Parish middle school football action Tuesday.

In the eighth-grade game, Haughton won a tight, hard-fought battle 15-8 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. The Cope seventh-grade team remained undefeated with a 30-8 victory,

Elm Grove won two close contests, 13-8 in the eighth-grade game and 22-18 in the seventh.

Every eighth-grade team has now lost one district game. Elm Grove (2-1) is the only team that has played three district games.

Benton and Greenacres swept their opponents in non-district games.

The Tigers defeated North DeSoto 28-20 in the eighth-grade game and 28-8 in the seventh at Benton. The Mustangs downed Webster 10-0 in the eighth-grade game and 30-0 in the seventh at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

The Greenacres seventh-grade team improved to 3-0.

At Haughton, Cope scored first on a long run by Trey Jackson. Haughton stopped the two-point conversion attempt well short of the goalline.

The Cougars had another scoring opportunity in the first quarter but came up less than a yard short of a first down on a fourth down inside the 20.

Haughton then went on a long, multi-play drive that ate up most of the second quarter. Quarterback Brayden Stovall, who had several good runs, got the touchdown on a short keeper. Carter Ebarb kicked the extra point and the Bucs led 7-6 with about a minute to play in the half.

Stovall scored the only touchdown of the second half on a run and then tacked on the two-point conversion.

Haughton coach Darin Walker praised the play of his offensive line. Bryson Hinkie and Desmond Kinnard also picked up good yardage on the ground.

Amarion Lars had an interception and was in on several tackles. Hinkie, Stovall, Caleb Lee, Lawson Moock and Chase Tolbert led an outstanding defensive effort, Walker said.

Cope dominated the first half of the seventh-grade game. The Cougars scored on the final play on a leaping catch to make it 24-0.

Haughton quarterback Christian Turner scored on a 27-yard run. Landon Gaby ran in the conversion.

Gaby and Brenden Lowery we’re cited for their defensive play.

At Airline, Greenacres’ Jaxon Graham had a sack for a safety for the only points of the first half in the eighth-grade game.

Graham caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Carter White in the second half. Michael Adler scored the conversion.

Adler, Aydin Ashworth and Tayshaun Lewis helped keep Webster off the scoreboard with multiple tackles for losses.

Lane Plunkett and Nehemiah Barrett each ran for a touchdown in the seventh-grade victory.

Plunkett also tossed touchdown passes to Quintarion Scott and Otis Poole. Jeremy Moore caught a two-point conversion pass and ran in a conversion. Christian Moore also scored a conversion.

Gracie Rellin and Barrett recorded multiple sacks and tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.