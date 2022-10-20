Middle school football: Haughton, Cope split games; Elm Grove sweeps; Greenacres 8th, Benton 7th win

Haughton and Cope split district games Tuesday at Haughton.

Haughton won the eighth-grade game 22-14. Cope won the seventh-grade game 20-6.

In another seventh-grade district game, Elm Grove stayed undefeated with a 32-20 victory over Rusheon at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Eagles (5-0, 4-0) clinched at least a share of the district title.

Elm Grove also won the eighth-grade game 38-6.

In non-district seventh-grade games, Benton defeated North DeSoto 20-6 at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, and Greenacres fell to Webster 33-6 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In eighth-grade non-district games, Benton lost to North DeSoto 20-12 and Greenacres defeated Webster 44-0.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches and games correspondents. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Haughton, Ethan Johnson caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Bucs’ eighth-grade victory.

Tyler Weathersby threw the TD pass and scored two conversions on runs,

Colton Bedgood ran for a touchdown.

Jaden Keith and Jaiden Waller led the team in tackles. Case Corkern and Jaren Walton had interceptions.

Chris Hart rushed for 134 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Cope seventh-grade team to the victory.

His TD runs covered 38, 20 and 18 yards.

Tyler Goodloe scored a conversion. Thomas Rice rushed two times for 26 yards.

Hart and Payton Hughes had interceptions. Hughes had four solo tackles and four assists.

Demarcus Savannah had four solo tackles, one assist and one sack. Three of his tackles resulted in losses totaling 16 yards.

CT Woodard scored Haughton’s touchdown. Jameson Voigt, Hayston Gonzalez and Bryce Benoit led the defense.

At Airline, Brandon Craig,Terrance Hays, Jimarion Arthur and Drayden Dawson all scored rushing touchdowns in Greenacres’ eighth-grade victory.

V’Shon Morris ran for a touchdown in the seventh-grade game.

At Preston Crownover, Damien Dacaldacal ran for three touchdowns in Elm Grove’s seventh-grade victory.

Kaden Ashley completed 7 of 8 passes including three two-point conversions. Two went to Dallas Loche and one to Gabriel Grey.

At Benton, Sawyer Shane scored three touchdowns in Benton’s seventh-grade victory.

He ran 28 yards for the Tigers’ first TD. He went 38 and 55 yards on screen passes from Madden Raymond for the other two.

Shane also scored two conversions.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin