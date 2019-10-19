Middle school football: Haughton sweeps Rusheon

The Haughton Bucs swept the Rusheon Rams in Bossier Parish middle school district action Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

Haughton won the eighth-grade game 20-0 and the seventh-grade game 20-14.

Brayden Stovall ran for two touchdowns in the eighth-grade game. Amarion Lars rushed for a touchdown and had an interception.

Carter Ebarb kicked two field goals. Chase Tolbert led the defense with five tackles, including a sack.

Haughton improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in district.

Davontay Moss scored twice for the seventh-grade Bucs. Debo Rhinehart scored one TD.

