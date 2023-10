The Rusheon Rams defeated Greenacres in a seventh-grade game Tuesday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium,

Cam Perkins scored two touchdowns and three two-point conversions.

Latrell Hall caught two touchdown passes from Javeon Mitchell. Xadien Cope also scored a touchdown.

Ethan Galvan had a successful onside kick that was recovered by Devin Adams.

Note: Coaches have been requested to report scores and game details to rhedges@bossierpress.com.