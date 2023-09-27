Middle school football: Rusheon, Benton split games

The Rusheon Rams and Benton Tigers split district games Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Rusheon won the seventh-grade game 22-8, Benton won the eighth-grade game 38-34.

Rusheon quarterback Javeon Mitchell scored a rushing touchdown. Mitchell also plays defense and recorded an interception.

Cam Perkins scored a rushing touchdown. Chance McCoy had a receiving touchdown.

Chris Owens and Demyzea Ruffin had one sack each. Ruffin also forced a fumble.

In other scores reported to The Press-Tribune, Cope and Elm Grove split games at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Cope won the seventh-grade game 26-20 in overtime and Elm Grove won the eighth-grade game 35-26.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. If more information is reported, it will be updated.