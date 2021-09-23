Middle school football: Rusheon, Cope, Elm Grove post victories

Rusheon, Cope and Elm Grove won games in parish middle school football action Tuesday.

In the only district matchups, Cope swept Benton by identical scores of 20-0 in the seventh- and eighth-grade games at Tiger Stadium.

In non-district eighth-grade games, Greenacres fell to North DeSoto 30-28 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium and Elm Grove downed Haughton 42-14 at Bobby Marlow Field At Preston Crownover Stadium.

Rusheon’s game against Webster in Minden was canceled because of inclement weather.

In other seventh-grade district games, Rusheon defeated Webster 22-0, Greenacres lost to North DeSoto 24-22 and Elm Grove edged Haughton 20-16.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Minden, Arayvis Davenport scored touchdowns on offense and defense. He scored a rushing touchdown and returned a fumble for a TD.

Davenport has scored five touchdowns in two games as Rusheon improved to 2-0.

Malik Harrison also returned an interception for a touchdown. The Rams scored two two-point conversions.

At Airline, Greenacres and North DeSoto were evenly-matched in both games.

The Mustangs’ Kenny Darby had a huge game in the eighth-grade game, rushing for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Epps made plays on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown and also returned a fumble for a TD.

Jimarion Arthur ran for 95 yards and scored two touchdowns for the seventh-grade Mustangs.

Brandon Craig also had a strong game, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Travion Rounds had an interception.

The Greenacres seventh- and eighth-grade teams are both 1-1.

At Benton, the Cope eighth-grade team returned three interceptions for touchdowns in the victory. The Cougars evened their record at 1-1. The Tigers are also 1-1.

Cope’s seventh-grade team also improved to 1-1. Benton is 0-2.

At Preston Crownover, Elm Grove’s seventh- and eighth-grade squads both improved to 2-0.